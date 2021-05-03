Boys golf results, 5/3

Boys golf
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
At Nebraska City's Wildwood Golf Course
TEAM SCORES: Beatrice 342, Nebraska City 361, Plattsmouth 383, Ralston 393, Wahoo 410, Platteview 420.
TOP FINISHERS: Baehr, Beatrice, 78; Welsh, Nebraska City, 86; Talmadge, Ralston, 87; Miller, Nebraska City 87; Paquette, Beatrice, 88; Wallman, Beatrice 88; Jurgens, Beatrice, 88; Strittmatter, Ralston, 89; Shukis, Plattsmouth, 89; Benedict, Nebraska City, 93.
