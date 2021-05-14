Boys golf results, 5/14

Boys golf
NORFOLK INVITATIONAL
At Norfolk Country Club
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Pius X 298, Elkhorn South 302, Creighton Prep 309, Omaha Westside 313, Kearney 318, Grand Island 321, Lincoln East 321, Lincoln Southwest 322, Papillion-La Vista 322, Papillion-La Vista South 322, Millard North 326, York 327, Millard West 328, Norfolk 329, Fremont 344, Columbus 357, Lincoln Northeast 367, Lincoln North Star 391.
TOP FINISHERS: Feddersen, Kearney, 71; Whittaker, Elkhorn South, 72; S. Hoiberg, Pius X, 72; Wynne, Lincoln Southwest, 73; Klein, Norfolk, 73; Kolbas, Pius X, 73; Sander, Pius X, 73; Lingelbach, Elkhorn South, 73; Larson, Lincoln East, 74; Soulliere, Creighton Prep, 75; Ruge, Millard North, 75; Davis, Papillion-La Vista, 76; Jensen, York, 77; Burger, Papillion-LV South, 77; Sander, Lincoln Southwest, 77.
OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: Topolski, Lincoln East, 78; Webert, Lincoln Southwest, 80; C. Hoiberg, Pius X, 80; Peppmuller, Lincoln Northeast, 80; Kearns, Pius X, 83; Green, Lincoln East, 84; Bostrom, Lincoln East, 85.