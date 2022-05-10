Boys golf results, 5/10

Boys golf
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN INVITATIONAL
At Hidden Valley Golf Course
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Lutheran 349, Yutan 348, Milford 350, Lincoln Christian 358, Fillmore Central 372, Elmwood-Murdock 379, Syracuse 383, Falls City 393, Ashland-Greenwood 394, Palmyra 417, Lincoln Christian JV 447, Johnson County Central 449.
TOP FINISHERS: Carpenter, Palmyra, 78; Hauder, Milford, 79; Schademann, Fillmore Central, 82; Ringler, Lincoln Lutheran, 83; Toovey, Milford, 83; 83; Elgert, Yutan, 83; Bartels, Lincoln Lutheran, 83; Richmond, Yutan, 84; Deboer, Lincoln Lutheran, 85; Nunnally, Lincoln Christian, 86.
OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: Steider, Lincoln Lutheran, 88; Marshbanks, Lincoln Christian, 88; Hansen, Lincoln Christian, 91; Beeman, Lincoln Christian, 93.
LINCOLN EAST 312, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 312
At Hillcrest CC
Note: Lincoln East won on first playoff hole.
INDIVIDUAL MEDALIST: Gerch, Lincoln Southeast.
WAVERLY INVITATIONAL
At Crooked Creek Golf Course
TEAM SCORES: Norris 307, Beatrice 339, Concordia 343, Gretna 344, Waverly 346.
TOP FINISHERS: Baehr, Beatrice, 73; Rowley, Norris, 74; L. Thurber, Norris, 75; C. Thurber, Norris, 76; Rethmeier, Crete, 77; Strohman, Elkhorn 80; Dryak, Elkhorn North, 82; Combs, Norris, 82; Handke, Concordia, 82; Nietfeldt, Elkhorn North, 82.