 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Boys golf results, 5/10

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys golf

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN INVITATIONAL

At Hidden Valley Golf Course

TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Lutheran 349, Yutan 348, Milford 350, Lincoln Christian 358, Fillmore Central 372, Elmwood-Murdock 379, Syracuse 383, Falls City 393, Ashland-Greenwood 394, Palmyra 417, Lincoln Christian JV 447, Johnson County Central 449.

TOP FINISHERS: Carpenter, Palmyra, 78; Hauder, Milford, 79; Schademann, Fillmore Central, 82; Ringler, Lincoln Lutheran, 83; Toovey, Milford, 83; 83; Elgert, Yutan, 83; Bartels, Lincoln Lutheran, 83; Richmond, Yutan, 84; Deboer, Lincoln Lutheran, 85; Nunnally, Lincoln Christian, 86.

OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: Steider, Lincoln Lutheran, 88; Marshbanks, Lincoln Christian, 88; Hansen, Lincoln Christian, 91; Beeman, Lincoln Christian, 93.

LINCOLN EAST 312, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 312

At Hillcrest CC

People are also reading…

Note: Lincoln East won on first playoff hole.

INDIVIDUAL MEDALIST: Gerch, Lincoln Southeast.

WAVERLY INVITATIONAL

At Crooked Creek Golf Course

TEAM SCORES: Norris 307, Beatrice 339, Concordia 343, Gretna 344, Waverly 346.

TOP FINISHERS: Baehr, Beatrice, 73; Rowley, Norris, 74; L. Thurber, Norris, 75; C. Thurber, Norris, 76; Rethmeier, Crete, 77; Strohman, Elkhorn 80; Dryak, Elkhorn North, 82; Combs, Norris, 82; Handke, Concordia, 82; Nietfeldt, Elkhorn North, 82. 

High school boys golf logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods set to play US PGA Championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News