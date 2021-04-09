 Skip to main content
Boys golf results, 4/9
Boys golf results, 4/9

Boys golf

KEARNEY INVITATIONAL

At Meadowlark Hills Golf Course

TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 326, Grand Island 331, Norfolk 344, Kearney 347, McCook 363, Fremont 364, Kearney JV 366, Columbus 368, Cozad 368, York 355, North Platte 379, Hastings 381, Minden 384, Holdrege 403, Lexington 442.

TOP FINISHERS: Sander, Southwest, 77; Wynne, Southwest, 78; Vilai, Grand Island, 80; Holling, Grand Island, 80; Fedderson, Kearney, 80; Kosmicki, Grand Island, 81; Kuhlman, Columbus, 81; Webert, Southwest, 81;  Widdowson, Kearney, 82; Morrison, North Platte, 83.

