Boys golf results, 4/8
Boys golf results, 4/8

Boys golf

NORRIS INVITATIONAL

At Pioneers Golf Course

TEAM SCORES: Norris 309, Bishop Neumann 324, Omaha Skutt 324, York 335, Lincoln Lutheran 344, Columbus Scotus 349, Seward 350, Norris JV 361, Nebraska City 364, Columbus Lakeview 377, Lincoln Christian 395, Auburn 408, Crete 428.

TOP FINISHERS: Kenney, Bishop Neumann, 72; Rowley, Norris, 76; Wehrs, Seward, 76; Thurber, Norris, 76; Bartels, Lincoln Lutheran, 77; Mullin, Omaha Skutt, 77; Liebentritt, Omaha Skutt, 78; Combs, Norris, 79; Pentico, Bishop Neumann, 79; Ringler, Lincoln Lutheran, 79; Seevers, York, 80; Sahling, York, 81; Thiele, Bishop Neumann, 81.

