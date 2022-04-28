Boys golf results, 4/28

Boys golf
CAPITAL CITY INVITATIONAL
At Holmes Golf Course
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southeast 284, Omaha Westside 286, Elkhorn South 289, Creighton Prep 291, Lincoln East 293, Millard West 300, Grand Island 303, Kearney 304, Fremont 314, Millard North 315, Lincoln Pius X 321, Norfolk 324, Lincoln Southwest 330, Papillion-La Vista 345.
TOP FINISHERS: Whittaker, Elkhorn South, 68; Lemke, Lincoln East, 68; Koch, Lincoln Southeast, 70; Gerch, Lincoln Southeast, 70; Tucker, Lincoln Southeast, 71; Davis, Omaha Westside, 71; Benge, Omaha Westside, 71; Steichen, Creighton Prep, 71; Topp, Omaha Westside, 71; McCormack, Creighton Prep, 72.
OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: Bryson, Lincoln Southeast, 73; Topolski, Lincoln East, 74; Gatlin, Lincoln East, 74; Koebernick, Lincoln Southeast, 75; Nelson, Lincoln Southeast, 77; Bunting, Lincoln East, 77; Howell, Lincoln Pius X, 77; Bartek, Lincoln Pius X, 77.
At Highlands Golf Course
TEAM SCORES: Beatrice 316, Columbus 321, North Platte 324, Papillion-La Vista South 332, Bellevue West 338, Lincoln North Star 364, Lincoln Northeast 364, Omaha Burke 368, Bellevue East 399, Lincoln High 414.
TOP FINISHERS: Kuhlman, Columbus, 70; Baehr, Beatrice, 73; Ames, Bellevue West, 76; Peterson, Papio South, 78; Johnston, North Platte, 78; Wallman, Beatrice, 80; Perry, North Platte, 80; Duffy, North Star, 80; Gleason, Beatrice, 81; Carver, Beatrice, 82.