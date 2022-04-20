 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys golf results, 4/20

Boys golf

MILFORD INVITATIONAL

At Thornridge Golf Course

TEAM SCORES: Thayer Central 339, Lincoln Lutheran 340, Milford 346, Southern 368, Elmwood-Murdock 378, Palmyra 408.

TOP FINISHERS: Vandervoort, Thayer Central, 71; Carpenter, Palmyra, 73; Toovey, Milford, 77; Lockman, Elmwood-Murdock 80; DeBoer, Lincoln Lutheran, 80; Hauder, Milford, 81; Bartels, Lincoln Lutheran, 82; Mumford, Thayer Central, 84; E. Ringler, Lincoln Lutheran, 88; Baack, Milford, 89.

OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: Steider, Lincoln Lutheran, 90.

