Boys golf results, 4/20

Boys golf
MILFORD INVITATIONAL
At Thornridge Golf Course
TEAM SCORES: Thayer Central 339, Lincoln Lutheran 340, Milford 346, Southern 368, Elmwood-Murdock 378, Palmyra 408.
TOP FINISHERS: Vandervoort, Thayer Central, 71; Carpenter, Palmyra, 73; Toovey, Milford, 77; Lockman, Elmwood-Murdock 80; DeBoer, Lincoln Lutheran, 80; Hauder, Milford, 81; Bartels, Lincoln Lutheran, 82; Mumford, Thayer Central, 84; E. Ringler, Lincoln Lutheran, 88; Baack, Milford, 89.
OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: Steider, Lincoln Lutheran, 90.