Boys golf results, 4/19
Boys golf results, 4/19

Boys golf

CREIGHTON PREP INVITATIONAL 

TEAM SCORES: Creighton Prep Blue 299, Gretna 303, Lincoln Pius X 307, Omaha Westside 317, Millard North 321, Creighton Prep White 324, Creighton Prep Black 325, Millard West 328, Grand Island 330, Papillion-La Vista 343, Lincoln Southeast 352, Omaha Gross 369, Millard South 396, Ralston 398, Omaha Burke 399, Bellevue West 413. 

INDIVDUAL SCORES: x-Kolbas, Pius X, 72; Boor, Creighton Prep Blue, 72; Strako, Creighton Prep White, 73; Peterson, Creighton Prep Blue, 73; Benge, Gretna, 74; Petersen, Gretna, 74; Ruge, Millard North, 75; Soulliere, Creighton Prep Blue; Hellman, Omaha Westside, 76; Sander, Pius X, 76.  

x-Won first playoff hole 

