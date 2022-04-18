Boys golf results, 4/18

Boys golf
CREIGHTON PREP INVITATIONAL
At Champions Run Omaha
TEAM SCORES: Creighton Prep Blue 304, Gretna 322, Omaha Westside 325, Lincoln Southeast 327, Grand Island 328, Millard West 335, Creighton Prep White 339, Millard North 340, Papillion-La Vista 341, Lincoln Pius X 347, Creighton Prep Black 350, Norfolk 360, Millard South 366, Bellevue West 368, Omaha Gross 385, Omaha Burke 395, Ralston 496.
TOP FINISHERS: Holling, Grand Island, 73; Steichen, Creighton Prep, 74; Benge, Omaha Westside, 75; Strako, Creighton Prep, 76; Solomon, Creighton Prep, 76; Rogers, Millard West, 77; Johnson, Gretna, 77; Vocelka, Millard North, 77; Bryson, Lincoln Southeast, 77; Ames, Bellevue West, 77.
OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: Bartek, Lincoln Pius X, 78; Koch, Lincoln Southeast, 80; Beck, Lincoln Pius X, 83; Gerch, Lincoln Southeast, 85; McCurley, Lincoln Southeast, 85.