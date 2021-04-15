Boys golf results, 4/15

Boys golf
NEBRASKA CITY INVITATIONAL
At Wildwood Golf Course
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Lutheran 366, Elkhorn North 373, Waverly 383, Nebraska City 390, Plattsmouth 393, Sidney (Iowa) 397, Auburn 415, Falls City 421, Syracuse 438, Platteview 452.
TOP FINISHERS: Weddell, Elkhorn North, 81; Beam, Sidney, 82; Kearney, Waverly, 86; Binder, Auburn, 86; Flaherty, Plattsmouth, 88; Bartels, Lincoln Lutheran 88; Welsh, Nebraska City, 88; Ringler, Lincoln Lutheran, 88; Aldana, Falls City, 89; Trumbly, Lincoln Lutheran, 89.
YORK INVITATIONAL
At York County Club
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Pius X JV 314, York 329, Bishop Neumann 33, Norris 335, Seward 337, Columbus Scotus 339, Bennington 340, York JV 344, Grand Island CC 347, Aurora 348, Beatrice 351, Northwest 365, Adams Central 373, Lincoln Southwest JV 377, Hastings SC 399, Fairbury 448, Sutton 449, Crete 451, Norfolk 518, York reserve 576.
TOP FINISHERS: Shaw, Aurora, 74; Fleming, Columbus Scotus, 77; Wehrs, Seward, 77; Pentico, Bishop Neumann, 77, Seevers, York, 78; Jensen, York JV, 78; Casady, Lincoln Pius X JV, 78; Buscher, Bennington, 78; Thile, Bishop Neumann, 78; Kearns, Lincoln Pius X JV, 78; Holling, Northwest, 79; C. Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X JV, 79; Carpenter, Lincoln Pius X JV, 79; Martin, Bennington, 79; Axthelm, Seward, 79; Sughroue, Adams Central, 79.