Boys golf results, 4/15

Boys golf
FREMONT INVITATIONAL
At Fremont Country Club
TEAM SCORES: Omaha Westside 295, Lincoln East 307, Elkhorn South 312, Lincoln Southeast 315, Fremont 318, Millard West 326, Millard North 336, Millard South 358, Papillion-La Vista South 360, Papillion-La Vista 368, Fremont JV 402.
TOP FINISHERS: McCurley, Lincoln Southeast, 72; Topp, Omaha Westside, 73; Benge, Omaha Westside, 73; Topolski, Lincoln East, 73; Brown, Omaha Westside, 74; Ruge, Millard North, 74; Shaw, Fremont, 74; Bryson, Lincoln Southeast, 74; Musil, Elkhorn South, 74; Davis, Omaha Westside, 75; Gatlin, Lincoln East, 75.