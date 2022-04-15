 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys golf results, 4/15

Boys golf

FREMONT INVITATIONAL

At Fremont Country Club

TEAM SCORES: Omaha Westside 295, Lincoln East 307, Elkhorn South 312, Lincoln Southeast 315, Fremont 318, Millard West 326, Millard North 336, Millard South 358, Papillion-La Vista South 360, Papillion-La Vista 368, Fremont JV 402.

TOP FINISHERS: McCurley, Lincoln Southeast, 72; Topp, Omaha Westside, 73; Benge, Omaha Westside, 73; Topolski, Lincoln East, 73; Brown, Omaha Westside, 74; Ruge, Millard North, 74; Shaw, Fremont, 74; Bryson, Lincoln Southeast, 74; Musil, Elkhorn South, 74; Davis, Omaha Westside, 75; Gatlin, Lincoln East, 75.

