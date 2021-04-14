Boys golf results, 4/14

Boys golf
MILFORD INVITATIONAL
At Thornridge Golf Course
TEAM SCORES: Milford 365, Lincoln Lutheran 369, Elmwood Murdock 415, Thayer Central 421, Friend 456, Crete 465, Palmyra 465, Heartland N/A.
TOP FINISHERS: Hauder, Milford, 83; Collier, Friend, 86; Ringler, Lincoln Lutheran, 87; Toovey, Milford, 88; Yeackley, Milford, 88; Trumbly, Lincoln Lutheran, 90; Mather, Elmwood-Murdock, 91; Bartels, Lincoln Lutheran, 93; Heuskinkuelt, Crete, 97; Engle, Thayer Central, 97.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!