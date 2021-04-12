 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys golf results, 4/12
0 comments
agate

Boys golf results, 4/12

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys golf

HAC CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Norfolk Country Club

TEAM SCORES: Grand Island 331, Lincoln Pius X 332, Lincoln East 340, Kearney 343, Lincoln Southwest 351, Norfolk 353, Lincoln Southeast 354, Columbus 367, Fremont 370, Lincoln Northeast 394, Lincoln North Star 420, Lincoln High 466.

TOP FINISHERS: Heimes, Norfolk, 77; Sander, Pius X, 79; Topolski, Lincoln East, 80; Feddersen, Kearney, 80; Holling, Grand Island, 80; Kuhlman, Columbus, 81; Kolbas, Pius X, 81; Lahechka, Grand Island, 82; Koch, Lincoln Southeast, 82; Peppmuller, Lincoln Northeast, 83.

OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: 14. Gatlin, Lincoln East, 84; 16. S. Hoiberg, Pius X, 85; 17. Nelson, Lincoln Southeast, 85; 19. Wynne, Lincoln Southwest, 86; 20. Sander, Lincoln Southwest, 86.

BOB SIMPSON INVITATIONAL

At Ashland County Club

TEAM SCORES: Norris 314, Gretna 341, Mount Michael 343, Bennington 344, Archbishop Bergan 345, Elkhorn 351, Waverly 366, Blair 370, Lincoln Christian 382, Arlington 387, DC West 395, Ashland-Greenwood 400, Wahoo 415.

TOP FINISHERS: Arnold, Elkhorn, 73; C. Thurber, Norris, 74; Goertz, Mount Michael, 75, Davis, Archbishop Bergan, 75; L. Thurber, Norris, 77; Buscher, Bennington, 79, Rowley, Norris, 80; Brodin, Gretna, 81; Martin, Bennington, 82; Lindley, Ashland-Greenwood, 83; Combs, Norris, 83.

High school boys golf logo 2014
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News