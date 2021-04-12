Boys golf results, 4/12

Boys golf
HAC CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Norfolk Country Club
TEAM SCORES: Grand Island 331, Lincoln Pius X 332, Lincoln East 340, Kearney 343, Lincoln Southwest 351, Norfolk 353, Lincoln Southeast 354, Columbus 367, Fremont 370, Lincoln Northeast 394, Lincoln North Star 420, Lincoln High 466.
TOP FINISHERS: Heimes, Norfolk, 77; Sander, Pius X, 79; Topolski, Lincoln East, 80; Feddersen, Kearney, 80; Holling, Grand Island, 80; Kuhlman, Columbus, 81; Kolbas, Pius X, 81; Lahechka, Grand Island, 82; Koch, Lincoln Southeast, 82; Peppmuller, Lincoln Northeast, 83.
OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: 14. Gatlin, Lincoln East, 84; 16. S. Hoiberg, Pius X, 85; 17. Nelson, Lincoln Southeast, 85; 19. Wynne, Lincoln Southwest, 86; 20. Sander, Lincoln Southwest, 86.
BOB SIMPSON INVITATIONAL
At Ashland County Club
TEAM SCORES: Norris 314, Gretna 341, Mount Michael 343, Bennington 344, Archbishop Bergan 345, Elkhorn 351, Waverly 366, Blair 370, Lincoln Christian 382, Arlington 387, DC West 395, Ashland-Greenwood 400, Wahoo 415.
TOP FINISHERS: Arnold, Elkhorn, 73; C. Thurber, Norris, 74; Goertz, Mount Michael, 75, Davis, Archbishop Bergan, 75; L. Thurber, Norris, 77; Buscher, Bennington, 79, Rowley, Norris, 80; Brodin, Gretna, 81; Martin, Bennington, 82; Lindley, Ashland-Greenwood, 83; Combs, Norris, 83.