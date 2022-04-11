 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys golf results, 4/11

HAC CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Norfolk County Club

TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southeast 309 (won in playoff), Grand Island 309, Lincoln East 314, Kearney 327, Fremont 342, Lincoln Pius X 347, Lincoln Southwest 353, Columbus 356, Norfolk 359, Lincoln North Star 393, Lincoln Northeast 395, Lincoln High 532. 

TOP FINISHERS: Feddersen, Kearney, 72; Kuhlman, Columbus, 73; Bryson, Lincoln Southeast, 73; Bartek, Pius X, 75; Kosmicki, Grand Island, 76; Gerch, Lincoln Southeast, 76; Holling, Grand Island, 76; Lemke, Lincoln East, 77; Gatlin, Lincoln East, 77; Lehechka, Grand Island, 78; Topolski, Lincoln East, 78; Vilai, Lincoln East, 78.

OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: Dahl, Lincoln Southeast, 79; Nelson, Lincoln Southeast, 81; Bostrom, Lincoln East, 82; Kildow, North Star, 82; Klein, Lincoln Southwest, 83; Bunting, Lincoln East, 83; Koch, Lincoln Southeast, 84; Duffy, North Star, 86; Beck, Pius X, 87; Throener, Lincoln Southwest 89.

BOB SIMPSON CLASSIC

At Ashland Country Club

TEAM SCORES: Norris 292, Mount Michael 302, Gretna 322, Wahoo 341, Bennington 344, Ashland-Greenwood 348, Archbishop Bergan 348, Waverly 349, DC West 354, Elkhorn 360, Blair 377, Lincoln Christian 377, Platteview 377, Arlington 386, Syracuse 388, Fort Calhoun 407, Omaha Roncalli 425.

TOP FINISHERS: Gutschewski, Mount Michael 70; Combs, Norris, 72; L. Thurber, Norris, 73; Rowley, Norris, 73; Goertz, Mount Michael, 73; Tilford, Norris, 74; Specht, Wahoo, 75; C. Thurber, Norris, 76; Davis, Bergan, 77; Eikerman, Waverly, 78.

OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: Nunnally, Lincoln Christian, 80.

