Boys golf results, 4/11

Boys golf
HAC CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Norfolk County Club
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southeast 309 (won in playoff), Grand Island 309, Lincoln East 314, Kearney 327, Fremont 342, Lincoln Pius X 347, Lincoln Southwest 353, Columbus 356, Norfolk 359, Lincoln North Star 393, Lincoln Northeast 395, Lincoln High 532.
TOP FINISHERS: Feddersen, Kearney, 72; Kuhlman, Columbus, 73; Bryson, Lincoln Southeast, 73; Bartek, Pius X, 75; Kosmicki, Grand Island, 76; Gerch, Lincoln Southeast, 76; Holling, Grand Island, 76; Lemke, Lincoln East, 77; Gatlin, Lincoln East, 77; Lehechka, Grand Island, 78; Topolski, Lincoln East, 78; Vilai, Lincoln East, 78.
OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: Dahl, Lincoln Southeast, 79; Nelson, Lincoln Southeast, 81; Bostrom, Lincoln East, 82; Kildow, North Star, 82; Klein, Lincoln Southwest, 83; Bunting, Lincoln East, 83; Koch, Lincoln Southeast, 84; Duffy, North Star, 86; Beck, Pius X, 87; Throener, Lincoln Southwest 89.
BOB SIMPSON CLASSIC
At Ashland Country Club
TEAM SCORES: Norris 292, Mount Michael 302, Gretna 322, Wahoo 341, Bennington 344, Ashland-Greenwood 348, Archbishop Bergan 348, Waverly 349, DC West 354, Elkhorn 360, Blair 377, Lincoln Christian 377, Platteview 377, Arlington 386, Syracuse 388, Fort Calhoun 407, Omaha Roncalli 425.
TOP FINISHERS: Gutschewski, Mount Michael 70; Combs, Norris, 72; L. Thurber, Norris, 73; Rowley, Norris, 73; Goertz, Mount Michael, 73; Tilford, Norris, 74; Specht, Wahoo, 75; C. Thurber, Norris, 76; Davis, Bergan, 77; Eikerman, Waverly, 78.
OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: Nunnally, Lincoln Christian, 80.