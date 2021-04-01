Boys golf results, 4/1

Boys golf
OMAHA NORTH INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Northeast 367, Lincoln North Star 376, Omaha North 411, Millard South JV 417, Papillion-La Vista JV 418, Lincoln High 443, Omaha Northwest 524, Omaha South 528.
TOP FINISHERS: Pappmuller, Lincoln Northeast, 79; Duffy, Lincoln North Star, 84; Feenstra, South Sioux City, 89; Boutin, Lincoln North Star, 91; Cox, Omaha North, 92; Bielinski, Lincoln Northeast, 92; Stamm, Papillion-La Vista, 92; Nygaard, Omaha North, 94; Manske, Lincoln Northeast, 97; Rager, South Sioux City, 97.
