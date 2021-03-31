Boys golf results, 3/31

Boys golf
GRAND ISLAND INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Omaha Westside 318, Grand Island 319, Creighton Prep 319, Lincoln East 330, Kearney 330, Papillion-La Vista South 342, Lincoln Southeast 354, Columbus 367, North Platte 368, Hastings 386, Grand Island JV 399.
TOP FINISHERS: Fedderson, Kearney, 71; Holling, Grand Island 74; Brown, Westside, 76; Morrison, North Platte, 76; Larsen, Lincoln East, 76; Topolski, Lincoln East, 76; Kosmicki, Grand Island, 76; Soulliere, Creighton Prep, 77; Boor, Creighton Prep, 77; Hellman, Westside, 79; Schram, Hastings, 79; Burger, Papio South, 81; Radde, Westside, 81; Trapp, Westside, 82; Trapp, Westside, 82; Strako, Creighton Prep, 82.