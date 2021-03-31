 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys golf results, 3/31
0 comments
agate

Boys golf results, 3/31

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys golf

GRAND ISLAND INVITATIONAL

TEAM SCORES: Omaha Westside 318, Grand Island 319, Creighton Prep 319, Lincoln East 330, Kearney 330, Papillion-La Vista South 342, Lincoln Southeast 354, Columbus 367, North Platte 368, Hastings 386, Grand Island JV 399.

TOP FINISHERS: Fedderson, Kearney, 71; Holling, Grand Island 74; Brown, Westside, 76; Morrison, North Platte, 76; Larsen, Lincoln East, 76; Topolski, Lincoln East, 76; Kosmicki, Grand Island, 76; Soulliere, Creighton Prep, 77; Boor, Creighton Prep, 77; Hellman, Westside, 79; Schram, Hastings, 79; Burger, Papio South, 81; Radde, Westside, 81; Trapp, Westside, 82; Trapp, Westside, 82; Strako, Creighton Prep, 82.

High school boys golf logo 2014

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News