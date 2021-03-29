 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys golf results, 3/29
0 comments
agate

Boys golf results, 3/29

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys golf

PIUS X INVITATIONAL

At Firethorn Golf Club

TEAM SCORES: Gretna 317, Creighton Prep 326, Elkhorn South 327, Lincoln Pius X 333, Papillion-La Vista South 346, Millard North 358, Beatrice 366, Papillion-La Vista 380, Millard South 424, Omaha Burke 424, Bellevue West 428.

TOP FINISHERS: Benge, Gretna, 76; Bartek, Pius X, 77; Atkinson, Gretna, 77; Orth, Omaha Burke, 79; Lingelbach, Elkhorn South, 79; Boor, Creighton Prep, 80; Peterson, Creighton Prep, 80; Stock, Gretna, 81; Burger, Papillion-La Vista South, 81; Kolbas, Pius X, 81; Strako, Creighton Prep, 82; Davis, Papillion-La Vista, 82; Bedient, Pius X, 83; Ruge, Millard North, 83.

High school boys golf logo 2014
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News