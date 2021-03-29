Boys golf results, 3/29

Boys golf
PIUS X INVITATIONAL
At Firethorn Golf Club
TEAM SCORES: Gretna 317, Creighton Prep 326, Elkhorn South 327, Lincoln Pius X 333, Papillion-La Vista South 346, Millard North 358, Beatrice 366, Papillion-La Vista 380, Millard South 424, Omaha Burke 424, Bellevue West 428.
TOP FINISHERS: Benge, Gretna, 76; Bartek, Pius X, 77; Atkinson, Gretna, 77; Orth, Omaha Burke, 79; Lingelbach, Elkhorn South, 79; Boor, Creighton Prep, 80; Peterson, Creighton Prep, 80; Stock, Gretna, 81; Burger, Papillion-La Vista South, 81; Kolbas, Pius X, 81; Strako, Creighton Prep, 82; Davis, Papillion-La Vista, 82; Bedient, Pius X, 83; Ruge, Millard North, 83.