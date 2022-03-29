Boys golf results, 3/29

Boys golf
GRETNA INVITATIONAL
At Tiburon Golf Course
TEAM SCORES: Gretna A 311, Mount Michael 314, Norris 317, Omaha Skutt 350, Elkhorn North 354, Gretna B 362, Bennington 362, Waverly 363, Beatrice 364, Omaha Concordia 373, Wahoo 389, Elkhorn 396, Ashland-Greenwood 425, Plattsmouth 427, Bishop Neumann 462.
TOP FINISHERS: Johnson, Gretna, 71; Gutschewski, Mount Michael, 72; Goertz, Mount Michael, 75; Rowley, Norris, 77; C. Thurber, Norris, 77; Petersen, Gretna, 77; L. Thurber, Norris, 79; Baehr, Beatrice, 80; Mikos, Gretna, 81; Lapour, Omaha Skutt, 82.