 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Boys golf results, 3/29

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys golf

GRETNA INVITATIONAL

At Tiburon Golf Course

TEAM SCORES: Gretna A 311, Mount Michael 314, Norris 317, Omaha Skutt 350, Elkhorn North 354, Gretna B 362, Bennington 362, Waverly 363, Beatrice 364, Omaha Concordia 373, Wahoo 389, Elkhorn 396, Ashland-Greenwood 425, Plattsmouth 427, Bishop Neumann 462.

TOP FINISHERS: Johnson, Gretna, 71; Gutschewski, Mount Michael, 72; Goertz, Mount Michael, 75; Rowley, Norris, 77; C. Thurber, Norris, 77; Petersen, Gretna, 77; L. Thurber, Norris, 79; Baehr, Beatrice, 80; Mikos, Gretna, 81; Lapour, Omaha Skutt, 82.

High school boys golf logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Where the Huskers defense is seeking improvement, and other notes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News