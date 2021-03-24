Boys golf preview: A closer look at the nine Capital City teams

Northeast

Outlook: The Rockets look to make a jump with the return of Peppmuller, a top-10 points finisher in last year's NJG standings. Manske and Bielinski also return from the 2019 team.

Pius X

Outlook: The Thunderbolts should have one of the deepest lineups in the state, and it's led by Kolbas, who finished tied for 19th at state as a sophomore and tied for second as a freshman. Sander was a top-25 finisher as a sophomore.