Boys golf preview: A closer look at the nine Capital City teams

The face of boys golf in Lincoln has a new look in 2021.
Christian
Coach: Dave McEwen.
2019 state finish: fourth.
Key players: Drew Beukelman, sr.; Brady McGerr, sr.; Henry Smith, sr.; Isaiah Nunnally, jr.
Outlook: Beukelman and Nunnally played on the 2019 state-qualifying team, and the Crusaders look to build some depth behind those two.
East
Coaches: Joe Schlegelmilch and Bill Spangler.
2019 state finish: 11th.
Key players: Charlie Larson, sr.; Cooper Green, sr.; Will Topolski, jr.; Thomas Gatlin, jr.; Parker Bunting, so.
Outlook: The Spartans have very little varsity experience, but several golfers are set to step up for East, including Topolski, who played in several national meets over the past year.
Lincoln High
Coach: Larry Elwood.
2019 state finish: DNQ.
Key players: Derrick Colborn, sr.; Turner Baird, sr.; Colin Rains, sr.; Amir Tarkin, jr.; Corbin Hudson, so.
Outlook: Colborn and Baird are returning letterwinners for a young team that looks to improve as the season progresses.
Lutheran
Coach: Carl Johnson.
2019 state finish: 11th.
Key players: Zach Ringler, sr.; Cruise Trumbley, sr.; Dylan Steider, sr.; Max Bartels, jr.; Cole Reilly, so.
Outlook: With four returning letterwinners, the Warriors look for a return trip to the Class C state tournament. Ringler, Trumbley, Steider and Bartels were each in the lineup for the 2019 state run.
North Star
Coach: Scott Friesen.
2019 state finish: DNQ.
Key players: Sam Barnard, sr.; Hunt Boutin, sr.; Cole Coffey, sr.; Andrew Henning, sr.; Ashton Fleming, sr.; Bodie Duffy, jr.; Mason Melcher, so.
Outlook: Barnard and Duffy are the Navigators' only returning letterwinners. Duffy, a two-year letterwinner, looks to lead a team that has a lot of senior leadership.
Northeast
Coach: Alex Svehla.
2019 state finish: DNQ.
Key players: Caden Peppmuller, sr.; Braxtin Manske, sr.; Ashton Bielinski, jr.; Thomas Novak, so.; Riley Peterson, so.; Eli Ash, fr.; Levi Eppens, fr.
Outlook: The Rockets look to make a jump with the return of Peppmuller, a top-10 points finisher in last year's NJG standings. Manske and Bielinski also return from the 2019 team.
Pius X
Coach: Steph Kolbas.
2019 state finish: fourth.
Key players: Jason Kolbas, sr.; Thomas Casady, sr.; Kody Sander, sr.; Kaiden Bedient, sr.; Caden Kearns, sr.; Charlie Hoiberg, sr.; Sam Hoiberg, sr.; Matt Bartek, so.
Outlook: The Thunderbolts should have one of the deepest lineups in the state, and it's led by Kolbas, who finished tied for 19th at state as a sophomore and tied for second as a freshman. Sander was a top-25 finisher as a sophomore.
Southeast
Coach: Justin Freitag.
2019 state finish: DNQ.
Preseason information not provided.
Southwest
Coach: Jim Danson.
2019 state finish: second.
Key players: Geran Sander, sr.; Justin Webert, sr.; Cayden Wynne, sr.; Connor Podliska, sr.; Zayne Zimmerman, sr.; John Munro, jr.; Alex Throener, fr.; Tanner Grosse, fr.
Outlook: A senior-heavy Southwest lineup will be led by Sander, who placed 27th at the 2019 state meet.