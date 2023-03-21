Championship contenders in both the team and individual races dot the city as the golf season gets underway.

Christian

Coach: Josh Nunnally.

2022 state finish: N/A

Returning letterwinners: Cade Marshbanks, jr.; Dominic Lambert, jr.; Ty Hansen, sr.

Outlook: A solid core returns for the Crusaders, who will add four freshmen and a sophomore to the mix after Isaiah Nunnally, the team's lone state qualifier last season, graduated last spring.

East

Coaches: Lee Plath, Bill Spangler.

2022 state finish: 1st (Class A).

Returning letterwinners: Parker Bunting, sr.; Ben Lemke, sr.; Connor Hamilton, sr.; Jonah Lewis, sr.; Ethan Hoffschneider, sr.

Outlook: The defending state champion Spartans must replace the graduated Thomas Gatlin and Will Topolski, who finished second and third, respectively, at state, and will try to do so with five returning senior letterwinners.

Lincoln High

Coach: Larry Elwood.

2022 state finish: N/A.

Returning letterwinners: Jackson Ball, jr.; Cyrus Walker, sr.

Outlook: Elwood has a good group, he says, and one that should improve as the season moves along.

Lutheran

Coach: Jayson Haessler.

2022 state finish: 12th (Class C)

Returning letterwinners: Ethan Ringler, sr.; Logan Deboer, sr.; Owen Kreikemeier, sr.; Jason Steider, jr.

Outlook: First-year coach Haessler, a Lincoln Lutheran graduate, inherits a roster with four returning letterwiners from last year's state-qualifying team. All four players competed at state last season, and will try to lift the Warriors to their third straight state appearance.

Northeast

Coach: Alex Svehla.

2022 state finish: N/A.

Returning letterwinners: Thomas Novak, sr.; Eli Ash, jr.; Carter Thompson, so.

Outlook: The Rockets improved throughout 2022, and return a solid core from that team. Novak, who finished eighth in the city meet last season, leads the group, and freshman Hayden Tenopir could be a breakthrough player for the Rockets.

North Star

Coach: Scott Friesen.

2022 state finish: N/A.

Returning letterwinners: Carson Kildow, so.; Mason Melcher, sr.; Carson Parde, sr.; Will Brown, sr.

Outlook: Kildow qualified for state last season as a freshman, and leads an experienced group that includes four seniors. Five freshmen will add depth and provide competition in practice.

Northwest

Team info not submitted.

Pius X

Coach: Dave Snitily.

2022 state finish: N/A.

Returning letterwinners: Matthew Bartek, sr.; Mason Beck, sr.

Outlook: Head coach Snitily, taking over for long-time coach Stephanie Kolbas, has a pair of returning state qualifiers to build around in seniors Bartek and Beck.

Southeast

Coach: Justin Freitag.

2022 state finish: 5th (Class A).

Returning letterwinners: Thomas Bryson, so.; Gavin Gerch, jr.; Porter Nelson, jr.; Owen Tucker, so.; Aidan Koch, sr.; Lars Wanamaker, jr.

Outlook: Defending individual champion Bryson leads a group that is on the short list of Class A title contenders. The Knights return all five members of last season's fifth-place state tournament team, and Bryson followed up last spring's title with a strong summer.

Southwest

Coach: Jonas Christensen.

2022 state finish: 12th (Class A).

Returning letterwinners: Maddux League, jr.; Alex Throener, jr.; Sam Kline, so.; Ethan Stutzman, sr.; Logan Krabbenhoft, so.

Outlook: Christensen, who coached the Southwest girls to a state title in the fall, returns four players who competed in last spring's state tournament. Southeast transfer Dylan McCurley, who won last season's Fremont Invitational, joins that group this year.