Boys golf preview: A closer look at each of the Capital City teams

It's spring, which means it's time to swing the sticks. Here is the outlook for city schools.

Christian

Coach: Josh Nunnally.

2021 state finish: N/A.

Returning letterwinners: Isaiah Nunnally, sr.; Ty Hansen, jr.; Alex Beeman, so.

Outlook: Nunnally qualified for state as a freshman and was unable to compete last year because of a torn ACL. He'll lead a young group of Crusaders.

East

Coaches: Joe Schlegelmilch and Bill Spangler.

2021 state finish: 9th.

Returning letterwinners: Will Topolski, sr.; Thomas Gatlin, sr.; Will Malone, sr.; Parker Bunting, jr.; Connor Hamilton, jr.; Soren Bostrom, so.

Outlook: The Spartans return a lot of depth, including three state qualifiers in Topolski, Gatlin and Bunting. Topolski placed second at last year's state meet.

Lincoln High

Coach: Larry Elwood.

2021 state finish: N/A.

Returning letterwinners: Turner Baird, sr.; Amir Tarkian, sr.; Mikil Foss, sr.

Outlook: The Links will rely on their seniors. In addition to the returners, senior Taylor Wieczorek will figure into the mix.

Lutheran

Coach: Carl Johnson.

2021 state finish: 7th (Class C).

Returning letterwinners: Max Bartels, sr.; Ethan Ringler, jr.

Outlook: The Warriors must replace three starters. They'll be led by Bartels, who placed sixth individually at state last year.

North Star

Coach: Scott Friesen.

2021 state finish: N/A.

Returning letterwinner: Bodie Duffy, sr.

Outlooking: Duffy is a four-year letterwinner. Four other contributors return from last year and several newcomers will challenge for lineup spots, too.

Northeast

Coach: Alex Svehla.

2021 state finish: N/A.

Returning letterwinners: Ashton Bielinski, sr.; Thomas Novak, jr.; Eli Ash, so.; Levi Eppens, so.

Outlook: The Rockets showed improvement over the course of last season, and they'll look to make another jump with four returning letterwinners, though they'll need to replace Caden Peppmuller.

Pius X

Coach: Stephanie Kolbas.

2021 state finish: 2nd.

Returning letterwinner: Matt Bartek, jr.

Outlook: The Thunderbolts must replace several players from last year, including their leader Jason Kolbas. Several young golfers will compete for lineup spots, including juniors Mason Beck and Tyler Morris.

Southeast

Team info not submitted.

Southwest

Coach: Jonas Christensen.

2021 state finish: 8th.

Returning letterwinner: John Munro, sr.

Outlook: It's a brand-new look for the Silver Hawks, who must replace their entire starting lineup from last year. First-year coach Christensen replaces longtime coach Jim Danson.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.