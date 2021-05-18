Boys district golf results, 5/18

Boys golf
DISTRICT RESULTS
x-state-qualifying team
A-3 AT HOLMES GOLF COURSE
TEAM SCORES: x-Lincoln Pius X 280, x-Omaha Westside 304, x-Papillion-La Vista 305, Millard North 307, Lincoln Northeast 341, Bellevue West 360, Omaha Northwest 522.
TOP FINISHERS: C. Hoiberg, Pius X, 68; Peppmuller, Lincoln Northeast, 69; Kolbas, Pius X, 69; Davis, Papillion-La Vista, 70; Sander, Pius X, 70; Brown, Omaha Westside, 73; Ruge, Millard North, 73; S. Hoiberg, Pius X, 73; Vocelka, Millard North, 74; Topp, Omaha Westside, 75.
C-1 AT CROOKED CREEK GOLF CLUB
TEAM SCORES: x-Bishop Neumann 308, x-Yutan 326, x-Lincoln Lutheran 345, Fillmore Central 346, Lincoln Christian 365, Southern 369, Milford 375, Heartland 381, Sutton 397, HTRS 426, Cross County/Osceola 437, Syracuse 445, Palmyra 471.
TOP FINISHERS: Schademann, Fillmore Central, 72; Pentico, Bishop Neumann, 73; Elgert, Yutan, 74; Thiele, Bishop Neumann, 76; Kenney, Bishop Neumann, 77; Ringler, Lincoln Lutheran, 78; Head, Fillmore Central, 78; Bartels, Lincoln Lutheran, 81; Richmond, Yutan, 81; Sladky, Bishop Neumann, 82.
C-2 AT OAKLAND GOLF CLUB
TEAM SCORES: x-Oakland-Craig 327, x-Columbus Scotus 329, x-Aquinas 331, Archbishop Bergan 332, Logan View 351, David City 356, Arlington 369, Tekamah-Herman 378, North Bend Central 379, Cedar Bluffs 381, Boone Central 390, Fort Calhoun 401, Twin River 415, Clarkson/Leigh 418, Madison 439.
TOP FINISHERS: Davis, Archbishop Bergan, 70; Ni. Fleming, Columbus Scotus, 72; Thomsen, Oakland-Craig, 72; Schlueter, North Bend Central, 74; T. Jakub, Aquinas, 76; Hagerbaumer, Logan View, 76; Ray, Oakland-Craig, 76; J. Jakub, Aquinas, 79; No. Fleming, Columbus Scotus, 80; Arndt, Columbus Scotus, 80.