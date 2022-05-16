Boys district golf glance: Led by Bunting, trio carries East to A-4 title at Highlands

Parker Bunting fired a 69 to lead a 1-2-3 finish for the Lincoln East boys golf team at the A-4 district meet Monday at Highlands Golf Course.

The Spartans shot a 293 to make it a title sweep.

They shot under 300 with the help of senior Will Topolski, who carded a 71 to place second, and senior Thomas Gatlin, who shot a 73 to claim third.

With Lincoln Southeast lurking, Lincoln East needed a strong showing from its top golfers and got it.

The Knights, who had five medalists, shot a 298 to place second.

Southeast sophomore Porter Nelson shot a 73 to finish third and Thomas Bryson shot a 74 for sixth place.

Lincoln Southwest also qualified for the state tournament with a third-place score of 320.

East and Southeast entered district play ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in scoring differential in Class A. East shot a 305 a week earlier at Highlands Golf Course, playing in the LPS Open.

A-2 at Grand Island's Riverside Golf Course: Elkhorn South shot a 295 to sweep the titles. The Storm's Andrew Whittaker fired a 70 to win the tournament by four shots over teammate Jack Musil.

Lincoln Northeast shot a 385 to place sixth.

A-3 at North Platte's Lake Maloney Golf Course: Lincoln Pius X's Matthew Bartek shot a 78 to place sixth to qualify for the state tournament as an individual.

Lincoln North Star freshman Carson Kildow also qualified, shooting an 83 to finish in a tie for 10th place.

Creighton Prep shot 306 to win the tournament. Junior Jay sophomore Connor Jasso-Steichen shot a 73 and beat teammate Luke Strako in a playoff.

C-1 at Hidden Valley Golf Course: Led by Ethan Ringler, Lincoln Lutheran shot a 340 to win the tournament.

Ringler shot an 81 to place eighth, and teammate Max Bartels was ninth (82).

The Warriors won by three shots over Yutan.

Lincoln Christian senior Isaiah Nunnally carded an 80 for sixth-place honors.

