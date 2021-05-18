Boys district golf glance: Charlie Hoiberg leads Thunderbolts to title sweep at Holmes

Four top-five finishes, including a tournament-winning 68 from Charlie Hoiberg, led the Lincoln Pius X boys golf team to the A-3 district team title Tuesday at Holmes Golf Course.

Hoiberg edged Lincoln Northeast's Caden Peppmuller (69) and Pius X teammate Jason Kolbas (69) by one shot.

Peppmuller placed second and Kolbas was third.

The Thunderbolts also got a fifth-place finish from senior Kody Sander (70) and an eighth-place showing from Charlie's twin brother Sam (73), who placed third at last week's Norfolk Invitational.

Pius X shot a season-best 280 to roll to the team title. Omaha Westside (304) and Papillion-La Vista (305) also qualified for next week's state tournament.

C-1 at Crooke Creek: Fillmore Central sophomore Alex Schademann shot a 72 to beat Bishop Neumann's Boston Pentico by one shot for the individual title.

Bishop Neumann (308), Yutan (326) and Lincoln Lutheran (345) qualified for the Class C tournament by finishing 1-2-3, respectively.

Senior Zach Ringler led Lutheran with a 78 to place sixth.

