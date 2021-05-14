Boys district golf assignments

Boys golf
DISTRICT ASSIGNMENTS
CLASS A
A-1 at Kearney's Meadowlark Hills (Monday): Fremont, Gretna, Kearney, Lincoln East, Millard South, North Platte, Omaha North.
A-2 at Highlands Golf Course (Monday): Columbus, Elkhorn South, Lincoln High, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Millard West.
A-3 at Holmes Golf Course (Tuesday): Bellevue West, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Pius X, Millard North, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Northwest, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista.
A-4 at Grand Island's Riverside (Monday): Bellevue East, Creighton Prep, Grand Island, Norfolk, Omaha Burke, Omaha Central, Omaha South, Papillion-La Vista South.
CLASS B
B-1 at Nebraska City's Table Creek Golf Course (Monday): Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, DC West, Elkhorn, Elkhorn North, Falls City, Nebraska City, Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Ralston, Wahoo.
B-2 at Wayne (Monday): Bennington, Blair, Columbus Lakeview, Mount Michael, O'Neill, Omaha Concordia, Omaha Roncalli, Pierce, Schuyler, South Sioux City, Wayne, West Point-Beemer.
B-3 at York Country Club (Monday): Adams Central, Aurora, Beatrice, Crete, Fairbury, Hastings, Minden, Norris, Northwest, Seward, Waverly, York.
B-4 at Sidney's Hillside Golf Course (Monday): Alliance, Broken Bow, Chadron, Cozad, Gering, Gothenburg, Holdrege, Lexington, McCook, Ogallala, Scottsbluff, Sidney.
CLASS C
C-1 at Crooked Creek Golf Club (Tuesday): Bishop Neumann, CCO, Centennial, Fillmore Central, Heartland, HTRS, Johnson County Central, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Milford, Palmyra, Southern, Sutton, Syracuse, Yutan.
C-2 at Oakland Golf Club (Tuesday): Aquinas, Archbishop Bergan, Arlington, Boone Central, Cedar Bluffs, Clarkson/Leigh, Columbus Scotus, David City, Fort Calhoun, Logan View, Madison, North Bend Central, Oakland-Craig, Tekamah-Herman, Twin River.
C-3 at Battle Creek's Fair Play Golf Course (Monday): BRLD, Battle Creek, Crofton, Elkhorn Valley, Guardian Angels CC, Hartington CC, Lutheran High Northeast, Norfolk Catholic, Ponca, Summerland, Tri County Northeast, Wakefield, West Holt, Winnebago, Wisner-Pilger.
C-4 at Grand Island's Indianhead Golf Course (Tuesday): Alma, Amherst, Arcadia/Loup City, Central City, Centura, Doniphan-Trumbull, Gibbon, Grand Island CC, Kearney Catholic, Ord, Ravenna, Sandy Creek, St. Paul, Superior, Wood River.
C-5 at Bridgeport's Jail Rock Golf Course (Monday): Ainsworth, Arapahoe, Bayard, Bridgeport, Cambridge, Chase County, Gordon-Rushville, Hemingford, Hershey, Kimball, Mitchell, North Central, Sutherland, Valentine.
CLASS D
D-1 at Grand Island's Indianhead Golf Course (Monday): Axtell, BDS, Blue Hill, Deshler, Exeter-Milligan, Franklin, Friend, Hastings SC, Heartland Lutheran, Lawrence-Nelson, Lewiston, Pleasanton, Red Cloud, Silver Lake, Thayer Central.
D-2 at Humphrey's Steepleview Golf Course (Monday): Brownell Talbot, Burwell, Central Valley, Elgin/PJ, Elmwood-Murdock, Fullerton, High Plains, Howells-Dodge, Humphrey SF, Humphrey/LHF, Pender, Riverside, Shelby-Rising City, Spalding Academy, Stanton.
D-3 at Santee's Tatanka Golf Club (Monday): Bloomfield, Boyd County, CWC, Creighton, Hartington-Newcastle, Homer, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Neligh-Oakdale, Niobrara/Verdigre, Osmond, Plainview, Randolph, Santee, Stuart, Wausa.
D-4 at Loomis' Hi-Line Country Club (Monday): Anselmo-Merna, Bertrand, Elm Creek, Hi-Line, Loomis, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, North Platte St. Pat's, Overton, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, South Loup, Southern Valley, Southwest, Wilcox-Hildreth.
D-5 at McCook's Heritage Hills (Monday): Crawford, Creek Valley, Dundy County Stratton, Garden County, Hay Springs, Hitchcock County, Hyannis, Leyton, Morrill, Mullen, Paxton, Perkins County, Potter-Dix, South Platte, Wallace.