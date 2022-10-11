'Boring golf' leads Lincoln Christian's Lovegrove to dominant win in Class C

Olivia Lovegrove was able to enjoy the walk Tuesday.

The Lincoln Christian junior, who began the day with a nine-shot lead, ended it with a 13-stroke victory in the Class C state girls golf tournament at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Lovegrove played "boring golf," as she described it Tuesday, making three bogeys and two birdies in a 1-over 73 that ended with eight consecutive pars.

"The nine-stroke lead helped calm my nerves," Lovegrove said. "I felt like I was pretty calm going off the first tee. I knew I had a pretty good margin, and just going to play another golf round and see where it takes me.

It took her to a gold medal. Lovegrove finished with a two-day total of 1-under 143, 13 shots ahead of Broken Bow's Camryn Johnnson and 17 shots clear of third-place finisher KayLynn Jorgensen of Minden.

Lovegrove's 2-under 70 on Monday was the second-lowest score ever shot in the Class C tournament and came one week after she fired a Class C record 65 at the C-1 district meet.

"I really took it all in," Lovegrove said of the final round. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that not very many people get to experience. So I'm very thankful."

Lincoln Christian finished 11th in the team standings with a two-day total of 815. Lincoln Lutheran was 13th at 824.

Broken Bow won its third consecutive team title in dominant fashion. The Indians' two-day total of 688 was 38 shots better than second-place Minden's 726. Scotus Central Catholic was third at 749.

Broken Bow is the 11th school across all classes to win three consecutive championships.

Class B

Scottsbluff's Anna Kelly shot a state-record 66 to rally from a four-shot deficit and win the Class B individual championship Tuesday at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

Kelly's round featured five consecutive back-nine birdies as she closed with a 30 to chase down defending champion Julia Karmazin of Elkhorn North. Kelly birdied six of the first seven holes on the back nine.

Kelly and Karmazin ran away from the field, with Kelly finishing with a two-day total of 3-under 141 and Karmazin coming in at 1-under 143.

Waverly's Tia Phaisan was third at 160, and Beatrice's Kiera Paquette finished sixth at 163.

Lincoln Northwest's Rylee Zimmerman and Trinity Lappe, the school's first-ever state qualifiers in any sport, finished 32nd and tied for 37th, respectively.

In the team race, Omaha Duchesne finished with a two-day total of 653 to edge Scottsbluff by eight shots for the title. Elkhorn North was third, 34 shots behind Scottsbluff.

Beatrice finished fifth at 786. Norris was seventh, Waverly eighth, and York 10th.