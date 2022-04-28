Benign conditions lead to low scores as Lincoln Southeast wins Capital City Invitaitonal

It was a good day to go low at Holmes Golf Course. So that's what most of the field at the Capital City Invitational did.

Elkhorn South's Andrew Whittaker birdied his final hole to get into a playoff, then birdied both of the extra holes against Lincoln East's Ben Lemke to win the individual title, and Lincoln Southeast came within a whisker of setting a school record to win the team crown on the best weather day of the spring for the state's golfers.

"I knew the course itself was probably going to generate some low scores," Whittaker said. "Then when the wind didn't pick up as much as it was supposed to, I thought the scores were going to be pretty low."

How low? Whittaker and Lemke both fired 4-under 68 to force the individual playoff. Lemke chipped in for eagle on Holmes' par-5 first hole. Whittaker lipped out an eagle putt on 18 that would have given him the individual title.

Whittaker, the younger brother of University of Nebraska women's golfer Megan Whittaker, then birdied the par-5 10th hole in the playoff to match Lemke, and closed things out with another birdie at the par-4 11th.

It took a 1-over 73 just to finish in the top 15 individually. Nine individuals finished under par in all.

"It felt good because you could actually hit an iron straight and not have to club up five," Lemke said of the benign conditions. "(The weather) has been pretty bad. But it gives you good practice because once you play in normal (weather) it feels easy."

Lincoln Southeast had three players break par on the way to a 4-under team total of 284. The school record score came in 2009, when the Knights shot a 1-over 281 at Mahoney during that season's Class A state tournament.

"We got close, for sure," Southeast coach Justin Freitag said.

Two of the Knights' par breakers were their No. 4 and No. 5 golfers as Aiden Koch shot 70 and freshman Owen Tucker came in at 1-under 71. Gavin Gerch also shot 70 for LSE.

The Knights needed those scores, too. Omaha Westside had three players shoot 71 on its way to a team total of 286 to finish second. Elkhorn South was third at 289, Creighton Prep fourth at 291, and Lincoln East fifth at 293.

The meet was virtually a state tournament preview, featuring each of the top 14 teams in Class A save for Gretna.

"We kind of knew going in, you were going to have to go low today to even have a chance," Freitag said.

