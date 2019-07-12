Caleb Badura is having himself quite a summer.
He won the Nebraska Match Play Championship in June and dueled Alex Schaake in a seven-hole playoff at the Nebraska Amateur. Now he's going to be a Husker.
The Aurora native announced on Twitter his intentions to transfer to the Nebraska men's golf team after one season at NAIA Northwestern (Iowa).
#GBR @HuskersGolf pic.twitter.com/tFNy85XNZY— Caleb Badura (@caleb_badura) July 12, 2019
"I'm so grateful for my time at Northwestern College and everyone who had an impact on me there," Badura wrote. "I would not be the person or golfer I am today without that experience."
Badura was a two-time Class B state champion at Aurora in 2017 and 2018, where he played for his father, Craig. As a freshman last season at Northwestern, Badura earned all-region honors after qualifying for the NAIA national tournament. He finished his freshman season with the second-lowest scoring average (73.6) in program history.
On Thursday, he finished second at the Nebraska Amateur after forcing a playoff against Schaake, the Big Ten golfer of the year from Iowa. Had Badura won, he would have been the seventh golfer to win both the match play and amateur titles in the same season.