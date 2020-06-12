Atkinson parlays fast start into Nebraska Junior PGA title
View Comments

Atkinson parlays fast start into Nebraska Junior PGA title

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Christopher Atkinson of Omaha birdied two of his first three holes on his way to a 2-under 70 Friday to win the Nebraska Junior PGA Championship at the Beatrice Country Club.

Atkinson started the day tied for fourth after shooting a first-round 75 on Thursday. He trailed co-leaders Jake Boor of Omaha, Luke Gutschewski of Elkhorn and Charlie Zielinski of Omaha by three strokes. But Atkinson played the front nine at 2-under while the others were over par to close the gap. The big swing came at 16, a par-5 that he birdied and the other three bogeyed.

He finished his round with five birdies and as one of two golfers under par in Friday's round.

Boor and Gutschewski both shot 75s to finish tied for second. Zielinski shot a 76 to finish fourth. Jason Kobas was the top Lincoln finisher at 6-over for the tournament in sixth place.

High school boys golf logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News