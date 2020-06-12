Atkinson parlays fast start into Nebraska Junior PGA title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Christopher Atkinson of Omaha birdied two of his first three holes on his way to a 2-under 70 Friday to win the Nebraska Junior PGA Championship at the Beatrice Country Club.

Atkinson started the day tied for fourth after shooting a first-round 75 on Thursday. He trailed co-leaders Jake Boor of Omaha, Luke Gutschewski of Elkhorn and Charlie Zielinski of Omaha by three strokes. But Atkinson played the front nine at 2-under while the others were over par to close the gap. The big swing came at 16, a par-5 that he birdied and the other three bogeyed.

He finished his round with five birdies and as one of two golfers under par in Friday's round.

Boor and Gutschewski both shot 75s to finish tied for second. Zielinski shot a 76 to finish fourth. Jason Kobas was the top Lincoln finisher at 6-over for the tournament in sixth place.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0