As the weather heats up, Lincoln East golfers and LPS Open winner Thomas Gatlin stay steady

Well, Nebraska's high school golfers should take that creed by now. Competitors at Monday's LPS Open were treated to the heat and wind after playing in the cold, wind and mist in earlier tournaments.

It didn't faze Thomas Gatlin.

Fueled by an eagle on No. 7 and a birdie on No. 8, the Lincoln East senior fired a season-low 73 to win a very toasty tournament at Highlands Golf Course by one shot. The LPS Open was postponed to Monday after wet conditions last Thursday.

"I feel like I usually play a little bit better in the wind," said Gatlin, who also won the Lincoln High meet at Highlands earlier this year. "It was really hot and we usually don't get this. Everybody here is sunburned right now."

Gatlin's win capped a Spartan sweep. East scored a 305 to win by six shots over runner-up Lincoln Southeast (311).

East had four medalists, including Will Topolski, who shot a 74 to finish third, and Parker Bunting, who shot a 78 to place fifth. East displayed its depth, but also its experience, which has been helpful during an up-and-down weather season.

"I think that's totally the difference," East co-head coach Joe Schlegelmilch said. "As a coach ... there's some times where you can control the situation and some times you can't, but I just have to rely on the fact that they've been here before. They don't panic and they just find a way to keep plugging away and understand that in 18 holes, a lot can change."

Gatlin didn't panic, not even after a slow start on his first nine holes. A 30-yard chip-in for eagle on No. 7 — Gatlin started on the back nine — got his confidence going.

"I would say that got me back in the running for it," Gatlin said. "Then I just poured it out basically from there."

East has multiple golfers in its lineup that can rise to the top of the leaderboard at any given tournament. Topolski, who placed second at state last year, has won tournaments, and junior Ben Lemke nearly won the talent-deep Capital City Invitational recently, losing in a playoff.

"This year in Class A, it's deep and there's a lot of good teams," Schlegelmilch said. "It just goes to show you have to go low (as a team), and you have to have somebody go low."

Southeast sophomore Thomas Bryson shot a 74 to place second Monday.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

