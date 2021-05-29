 Skip to main content
Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 boys and girls golf nominees
Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 boys and girls golf nominees

  • Updated
Prep Sports Awards nominees logo

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at the golf finalists.

The winners will be revealed the weekend of June 12.

Boys golf

Jason Kolbas

School: Lincoln Pius X | Year: Senior

Kolbas led the state in individual scoring and medaled in every tournament he played in. He shot a 69 to finish in third place at districts, and was tied for eighth at the Class A state meet.

Will Topolski

School: Lincoln East | Year: Junior

The Spartans' No. 1 golfer shot back-to-back rounds of 73 to finish runner-up at the Class A state tournament at Norfolk Country Club. He placed fourth at districts and third at the HAC meet.

Kody Sander

School: Lincoln Pius X | Year: Senior

Sander shot some of his team's best scores throughout the season, including a 79 at the HAC meet, which earned runner-up honors. He shot a 148 to finish in a tie for fourth place at state.

Girls golf

Nicole Kolbas

School: Lincoln Pius X | Year: Sophomore

Kolbas capped one of the greatest seasons in high school golf history by running away with the Class A state championship. She won every tournament she played in but one and was named all-city honorary captain.

Ansley Sothan

School: Lincoln Southeast | Year: Junior

Sothan shot a two-round 165 to finish in a tie for seventh place at the Class A state tournament. She placed second at districts, second at the Spartan Invitational and won the LPS Championships.

Kaitlyn Dumler

School: Lincoln East | Year: Junior

Dumler shot a two-round 165 to finish in a tie for seventh place at state. She placed fifth at districts, second at the HAC and Grand Island meets, and fourth at the Spartan Invite

 

