Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 boys and girls golf nominees

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at the golf finalists.

The winners will be revealed the weekend of June 12.

Boys golf

Jason Kolbas

School: Lincoln Pius X | Year: Senior

Kolbas led the state in individual scoring and medaled in every tournament he played in. He shot a 69 to finish in third place at districts, and was tied for eighth at the Class A state meet.

Will Topolski

School: Lincoln East | Year: Junior

The Spartans' No. 1 golfer shot back-to-back rounds of 73 to finish runner-up at the Class A state tournament at Norfolk Country Club. He placed fourth at districts and third at the HAC meet.

Kody Sander

School: Lincoln Pius X | Year: Senior