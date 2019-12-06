2019 All-City fall sports: Girls golf
2019 All-City fall sports: Girls golf

State Golf in Norfolk, 10.15

Lincoln Southwest's Kate Strickland competes at the Class A state tournament in October at Norfolk Country Club.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Meet the All-City girls golf team from the Journal Star. 

Name, school, yr., state finish

Brynn Sundquist, Southwest, sr., T2nd/A

Nicole Kolbas, Pius X, fr., T2nd/A

Neely Adler, Southwest, so., 5th/A

Kate Strickland, Southwest, so., T6th/A

Lauren Carr, Pius X, sr., 10th/A

Ansley Sothan, Southeast, so., T18th/A

Taylor Van Ostrand, Christian, sr., 4th/C

Honorary captain: Strickland, Southwest.

