2019 All-City fall sports: Girls golf

Meet the All-City girls golf team from the Journal Star.
Name, school, yr., state finish
Brynn Sundquist, Southwest, sr., T2nd/A
Nicole Kolbas, Pius X, fr., T2nd/A
Neely Adler, Southwest, so., 5th/A
Kate Strickland, Southwest, so., T6th/A
Lauren Carr, Pius X, sr., 10th/A
Ansley Sothan, Southeast, so., T18th/A
Taylor Van Ostrand, Christian, sr., 4th/C
Honorary captain: Strickland, Southwest.