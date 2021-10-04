 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After 'rough' start, Kolbas' bounce-back performance leads to A-3 win; East girls take team title
0 Comments

After 'rough' start, Kolbas' bounce-back performance leads to A-3 win; East girls take team title

  • Updated
  • 0

Nicole Kolbas was on her game Monday at the A-3 district at Holmes Golf Course, even if the defending Class A state champion and Lincoln Pius X junior started in the rough.

Kolbas carded three consecutive bogeys on the front nine before shooting an overall 4-under-par 70 to win the A-3 district girls golf individual title.

Lincoln East won the team race with an overall 317, while the Thunderbolts finished runner-up with a 328.

"First three holes were rough," Kolbas said. "I was just kind of getting started and my swing wasn't feeling the greatest at the start, but I knew what was going on with it. I was able to bounce back and fix it slightly and be able to manage it a lot better. The first few holes were rough, and definitely a mental challenge to get back after those."

Kolbas went on to birdie four of the next six holes, and found that line she has had all season.

"I don't think I actually ever got out of my game," Kolbas said. "I think I stayed in it and knew that you have to be patient. It will come when it comes; staying in the moment and knowing it will eventually happen and just staying patient."

Then there is the separation of a mother and a head coach.

Steph Kolbas has seen her daughter do amazing things, but as the Bolts head coach, it is sometimes hard to separate.

"As her coach, I can see she's on the cusp of something," Steph Kolbas said. "But then the (the first three holes) I was like 'Jeez, it really is hard to watch your own kid play.'

"I knew we had a ton of golf to play, and I've always seen her come back strong."

But as Kolbas was dominant individually, Lincoln East controlled the leaderboard as a team.

The Spartans finished with four golfers in the top six to claim an 11-stroke win.

"It's a culmination of working hard," Lincoln East co-head coach Brian Bullington said. "These kids work extremely hard during our practices times, but also off the course on their own time. It's great to see the fruition of that hard work coming to play in a team setting. I've always view golf as a team sport. This is a process goal, to win districts, and we won districts last year."

Kaitlyn Dumler led the Spartans with a third-place finish, firing a 78, and Lincoln East teammate Elly Honnens also had a 78. Emma Moss (80) and Hailey Bayne (81) helped put the Spartans on top again.

"It's a situation where we've got five team members," Bullington said. "We score four, but we've got five team members. They all know they are an important part in what we are doing. We had that happen today. We have our No. 5 step up and she made a career-low score, Hailey Bayne. We are extremely happy for her and she's always been outside looking in on us using her score." 

The Spartans and Bolts will be joined by Columbus as all three teams qualified for the Class A Championship in Norfolk Oct. 14-15.

High school football Week 6 is in the books. Here's all of the Journal Star's content, in one spot

Week 6! Our team was out around the city and area to uncover all of the stories that came out of Friday night — here's what we got.

Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 6 schedule and scores
High School Football
agate

Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 6 schedule and scores

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Scores and schedules from another week of high school football.

Friday Night Rewind: Milford works its late magic again to knock off rated foe
High School Football
editor's pick

Friday Night Rewind: Milford works its late magic again to knock off rated foe

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Jaxon Weyand connected with Seth Stutzman for a pair of touchdowns in the final 12 minutes to help lift the Eagles to a 15-14 victory vs. Auburn.

+2
After two tough losses, LSW focused on 'little things and accountability.' A rout of Omaha South follows
High School Football
editor's pick

After two tough losses, LSW focused on 'little things and accountability.' A rout of Omaha South follows

  • Nathan Thomas
  • Updated
  • 0

Silver Hawk coach Andrew Sherman said this week was about getting right for the home stretch of the season. A 46-point win is a good start.

+3
‘He’s a special guy’: Behind Koa McIntyre, top-ranked Bergan provides a resounding answer for C-2
High School Football

‘He’s a special guy’: Behind Koa McIntyre, top-ranked Bergan provides a resounding answer for C-2

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

Now winners of 15-straight regular-season games, Archbishop Bergan (6-0) hasn’t faced a serious four-quarter challenge all season.

'It just feels great to be out there': A full-time Murray helps Waverly overwhelm Beatrice in top-10 clash
High School Football

'It just feels great to be out there': A full-time Murray helps Waverly overwhelm Beatrice in top-10 clash

  • SHAWN EKWALL For the Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Cole Murray made the most of his first full game back after missing Weeks 3 and 4 with a lower leg injury — “It just feels great to be out there ... "

Behind Meneses, 'up-and-down' No. 3 Plattsmouth edges No. 9 Norris in Class B showdown
High School Football

Behind Meneses, 'up-and-down' No. 3 Plattsmouth edges No. 9 Norris in Class B showdown

  • CODY FREDERICK Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

The Class B No. 3 Plattsmouth football team came to play in a road test at No. 9 Norris, coming away with a 28-21 win Friday.

With Lott-Buzby leading the way, Links ratchet up the physicality in city win over Rockets
High School Football
editor's pick

With Lott-Buzby leading the way, Links ratchet up the physicality in city win over Rockets

  • Geoff Exstrom
  • Updated
  • 0

The win snapped a three-game losing skid and moves the Links (3-3) one step closer to a playoff spot.

High school girls golf logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Downs: Teddy Prochazka's debut, and three more Husker takeaways

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News