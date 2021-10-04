After 'rough' start, Kolbas' bounce-back performance leads to A-3 win; East girls take team title

Nicole Kolbas was on her game Monday at the A-3 district at Holmes Golf Course, even if the defending Class A state champion and Lincoln Pius X junior started in the rough.

Kolbas carded three consecutive bogeys on the front nine before shooting an overall 4-under-par 70 to win the A-3 district girls golf individual title.

Lincoln East won the team race with an overall 317, while the Thunderbolts finished runner-up with a 328.

"First three holes were rough," Kolbas said. "I was just kind of getting started and my swing wasn't feeling the greatest at the start, but I knew what was going on with it. I was able to bounce back and fix it slightly and be able to manage it a lot better. The first few holes were rough, and definitely a mental challenge to get back after those."

Kolbas went on to birdie four of the next six holes, and found that line she has had all season.

"I don't think I actually ever got out of my game," Kolbas said. "I think I stayed in it and knew that you have to be patient. It will come when it comes; staying in the moment and knowing it will eventually happen and just staying patient."

Then there is the separation of a mother and a head coach.