After a strong summer, Pius X sophomore Kolbas rolling through fall golf schedule

By nearly any stretch, Nicole Kolbas had an outstanding summer of golf.
In contention nearly every week in Nebraska's biggest events, Kolbas gave herself a shot to win nearly every time she stepped on the course. That's about all you can ask for in a game where little is in your control.
But there's probably also a certain level of frustration in coming close without winning, as the Lincoln Pius X sophomore did several times in the summer months.
"Every loss you have definitely pushes you to improve, and you learn a lot more from your losses than you do your successes, right?" Kolbas said. "So for me, going into the fall season after summer was definitely a great experience. And every summer I learn so much about myself and my game. So it definitely did help me with that confidence going into the fall season."
Confidence has indeed bubbled over for Kolbas as she's spent the first part of the fall season piling up victories.
In six events this fall for the Thunderbolts, Kolbas has won five times and finished second once. Five of the six times she's competed, she's broken par, including her most recent win at Thursday's Lincoln Southeast Invitational.
Nicole's coach has seen enough good golf in her lifetime to know that what her star player — and daughter — is doing is special.
"I’ve had players who will break par once maybe in their high school career," Pius X coach Stephanie Kolbas said recently. "And as a sophomore, to see her doing that, I don’t know what the word is, but I feel like, regardless of if it’s my daughter or not, I feel like I’m witnessing something really special, and haven’t really seen in all my years of coaching."
Stephanie Kolbas speaks from experience. The long-time golf coach at Pius X, Stephanie has watched her children grow up in the game. She's a pretty accomplished player herself, with a career that includes playing collegiality at Nebraska, 18 Lincoln City Women's championships, three Nebraska Women's Amateur titles and an appearance in the 1999 U.S. Women's Open.
But Nicole could be poised to equal or maybe even surpass her mom's accomplishments.
In the only tournament this fall she hasn't won, she finished second by one shot after firing a 3-under par 69. Her 67 at Woodland Hills in the Pius X shootout set a school record.
And remember, she still has the rest of this season and two more years of high school to go.
"I’m surprised at the high level every time, but I’m not surprised, if that makes sense," Stephanie said. "She’s worked so hard to get to the level where she’s at that I’m not surprised by it; it’s just a matter of it all clicking at the right time."
It clicked at a high level through the summer, when Nicole piled up top three finishes in Nebraska's premier tournaments.
She tied for third at the Nebraska Junior PGA Championship. She fell to Aurora's Danica Badura in the Nebraska Girls' Match Play final, then tied for second behind Badura at the Nebraska Girls' Amateur. She fired a 67 to rally from a seven-shot deficit and win the Capital City Championship
At the Nebraska Women's Amateur, she finished third and was one of just four players in the event to have an under-par round.
The momentum has carried into August and September.
"I would say that I’m pretty happy about it. Overall my game has stayed consistent, and that’s something that I like to see and like to keep playing with," Nicole said. "But putting all that work in in the offseason and all that has definitely paid off, and I’ve definitely seen it throughout the season, the summer and this fall season."
Certainly there's still more to accomplish. Nicole finished in a tie for second as a freshman at last year's Class A state tournament, and she'll have to battle a score of talented golfers that includes defending Class A champion Kaitlyn Hanna and North Platte senior Baylee Steele, the only golfer to beat her this fall.
"I've seen her play all summer, and she's worked hard in the offseason to get where she's at," Stephanie said. "And even in the summer she had some great play, and a couple disappointments, and things could have gone a different way.
"But I think those failures you learn more from. Wins are great, but I think when you know you could have won a tournament and missed out because of one swing or one poor course management decision, I think you build on that and grow from that a lot faster, which is what I’ve seen in her."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!