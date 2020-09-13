After a strong summer, Pius X sophomore Kolbas rolling through fall golf schedule

It clicked at a high level through the summer, when Nicole piled up top three finishes in Nebraska's premier tournaments.

She tied for third at the Nebraska Junior PGA Championship. She fell to Aurora's Danica Badura in the Nebraska Girls' Match Play final, then tied for second behind Badura at the Nebraska Girls' Amateur. She fired a 67 to rally from a seven-shot deficit and win the Capital City Championship

At the Nebraska Women's Amateur, she finished third and was one of just four players in the event to have an under-par round.

The momentum has carried into August and September.

"I would say that I’m pretty happy about it. Overall my game has stayed consistent, and that’s something that I like to see and like to keep playing with," Nicole said. "But putting all that work in in the offseason and all that has definitely paid off, and I’ve definitely seen it throughout the season, the summer and this fall season."

Certainly there's still more to accomplish. Nicole finished in a tie for second as a freshman at last year's Class A state tournament, and she'll have to battle a score of talented golfers that includes defending Class A champion Kaitlyn Hanna and North Platte senior Baylee Steele, the only golfer to beat her this fall.