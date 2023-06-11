Here's a look at the top golfers from the city:
Golfer, school, yr., state finish
Gavin Gerch, Southeast, jr., T3rd/A
Thomas Bryson, Southeast, so., 5th/A
Parker Bunting, East, sr., T10th/A
Owen Tucker, Southeast, so., 12th/A
Matthew Bartek, Pius X, sr., T18th/A
Maguire Stanton, East, jr., T21st/A
Honorary captain: Gerch, Southeast.
