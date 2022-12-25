 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS GOLF

2022 Journal Star All-City fall sports: Girls golf

Lincoln East Invite, 9.22

Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas made it a point to enjoy the recruiting process before ultimately committing to play golf at Indiana.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

A look at the top performers from the Capital City this past season:

Golfer, school, yr., state finish

Nicole Kolbas, Pius X, sr., 1st/A

Olivia Lovegrove, Christian, jr., 1st/C

Elly Honnens, East, jr., 2nd/A

Lauryn Ball, Southwest, jr., 4th/A

Eden Larson, Southwest, fr., 7th/A

Tatum Terwilliger, Southwest, sr., 9th/A

Isabella Elgert, East, so., 9th/A

Alysen Sander, Southwest, sr., 14th/A

Hailey Bayne, East, jr., 15th/A

Honorary captain: Nicole Kolbas, Pius X.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Assistant sports editor/high schools

A Ravenna native, Chris Basnett joined the Journal Star in 2016 and has more than 20 years of experience covering prep, college, and professional sports.

