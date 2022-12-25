2022 Journal Star All-City fall sports: Girls golf

A look at the top performers from the Capital City this past season:
Golfer, school, yr., state finish
Nicole Kolbas, Pius X, sr., 1st/A
Olivia Lovegrove, Christian, jr., 1st/C
Elly Honnens, East, jr., 2nd/A
Lauryn Ball, Southwest, jr., 4th/A
Eden Larson, Southwest, fr., 7th/A
Tatum Terwilliger, Southwest, sr., 9th/A
Isabella Elgert, East, so., 9th/A
Alysen Sander, Southwest, sr., 14th/A
Hailey Bayne, East, jr., 15th/A
Honorary captain: Nicole Kolbas, Pius X.
