Omaha Westside vs. Lincoln Southeast, 9.13

Lincoln Southeast's McGinness Schneider (12) celebrates with teammate Max Dorfmeyer after a game-clinching pass interception against Omaha Westside on Friday at Seacrest Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

CREIGHTON PREP 32, LINCOLN HIGH 0

Creighton Prep82130--32
Lincoln High0000--0

CP--Okfafor 67 interception return (Woodward run)

CP--Rollins 10 pass from Coniglio (Foley kick)

CP--Armstead 38 pass from Coniglio (Foley kick)

CP--Armstead 17 pass from Coniglio (Foley Kick

CP--Foley 40 FG

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--CP, A. Collins 5-(-3), Coniglio 3-7, Woodward 5-33, Bartak 2-6, Cacioppo 4-23, Meysenburg 1-3; LHS, Jones 17-46, Boutin 3-9, Lorenz 7-11, Givens 4-14, Buchanan 2-(-2), Moody 5-12, Lott-Buzby 3-6, Team 3-(-15). 

RECEIVING--CP, AJ Rollins 1-10, Armstead 4-71, Manhart 1-7, A. Collins 1-3, McLeay 1-(-1); LHS, Buckman 1-3, Hilhouse 1-15.

PASSING--CP, Coniglio 6-17-0, 88; Woodward 2-6-1, 3; Meysenburg 0-1-0, 0; LHS, Boutin 1-7-2, 3; Buchanan 0-2-0, 0, Lott-Buzby 1-1-0, 15.

ELKHORN SOUTH 58, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 13

Lincoln North Star--13 
Elkhorn South 14 23 14 --58 

ES--Brown 48 run (Cross kick)

ES--Hustad 7 run (Cross kick)

ES--Nelson-Douglas 28 pass from Brown (Cross kick)

ES--Doxzon 6 run (Cross kick)

LNS--6 run (kick good)

ES--Winerstein 35 pass from Brown (Cross kick)

ES--Safety, Nelson-Douglas sacked quarterback in end zone

ES--Nelson-Douglas 23 run (Cross kick)

ES--Hustad 66 pass from Brown (Cross kick)

ES--Skradis 1 run (Cross run)

LNS--13 run (kick failed)

GRETNA 28, LINCOLN PIUS X 14

Gretna77140--28
Lincoln Pius X00140--14

Gre--Alexander 68 pass from Flores (Franke kick)

Gre--Marshall 2 run (Franke kick)

Gre--Marshall 58 run (Franke kick)

LPX--Andreasen 6 run (Chapelle kick)

Gre--Marshall 1 run (Franke kick)

LPX--Aldridge 15 pass from Finder (Chapelle kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Gretna, Marshall 29-185, Flores 5-(-4), Larchick 3-1. LPX, Andreasen 13-45, Finder 8-38, Legott 1-2, Downey 2-0. 

RECEIVING--Gretna, Alexander 2-75, Speer 5-25, Scholl 3-39. LPX, Aldridge 2-17, Andreasen 2-15, Hruby 3-34. 

PASSING--Gretna, Flores 11-40-0, 188. LPX, Finder 9-14-1, 79; Downey 2-4-0, 24. 

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 34, OMAHA BRYAN 0

Lincoln Northeast14 13 --34 
Omaha Bryan --

LNE--Howard 40 pass from Gray (Hoage kick)

LNE--Howard 14 pass from Gray (Hoage kick)

LNE--Wright 13 pass from Gray (Hoage kick)

OB--Lugendo 92 interception return

LNE--Gary 14 run (kick failed)

LNE--Gary 16 run (Hoage run)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--LNE, Platter 10-77, Collier 4-42, Gary 4-34, Gray 4-23, Merrill 1-11; OB, Walker 18-79, Wingender 13-23, Moore 10-minus 1. 

RECEIVING--LNE, Howard 5-100, Merrill 3-30, Wright 3-23, Platter 1-22, Collier 2-12; OB, Walker 6-60, Moore 3-14, Lugendo 1-5. 

PASSING--LNE, Gray 12-28-3 165, Collier 2-4-0 22; OB, Wingender 9-24-0 76. 

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 22, OMAHA WESTSIDE 17

Omaha Westside010 --17 
Lincoln Southeast 15 --22 

LSE--Halleen 4 run (Doty kick)

OW--Payton 1 run (Bush kick)

OW--Holmstrom 37 pass from Payton (Bush kick)

OW--Bush 43 FG

LSE--Shannon 12 run (Doty kick)

LSE--Safety, Payton tacked in end zone

LSE--Halleen 38 run (run failed)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--OW, Payton 13-81, Harrell 13-36. LSE, Halleen 28-203, Daffer 6-27.

RECEIVING--OW, Holmstrom 5-77. SE, I. Appleget 6-85.

PASSING--OW, Payton 15-25-2, 146. LSE, Shannon 4-9-0, 50; Daffer 9-12-1, 88.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 13, LINCOLN EAST 0

Lincoln Southwest--13 
Lincoln East --

LSW--Harnly 7 run (Decker kick)

LSW--Harnly 1 run (kick failed)

BENNINGTON 43, NORRIS 33

BENNINGTON--Keegan O'Connor had 23 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown to lead the Badgers.

Norris13 13 --33 
Bennington 18 12 --43 

BENN--Puck 5 pass from Bohn (kick good)

NOR--Hausmann 28 pass from Oerter (Williams kick)

BENN--Schmaderer 64 pass from Bohn (kick failed)

BENN--Corrigan 40 pass from Bohn (kick failed)

NOR--Ethan Schmitt 28 pass from Oerter (kick failed)

BENN--Schmaderer 5 pass from Bohn (kick failed)

BENN--Corrigan 13 pass from Bohn (kick failed)

NOR--Oerter 35 interception return (Williams kick)

BENN--O'Connor 4 run (kick failed)

NOR--Hausmann 5 run (kick failed)

BENN--Bohn 5 run (kick failed)

NOR--Carnie 40 pass from Oerter (kick good)

MCCOOK 21, YORK 0

McCOOK--McCook earned its first win of the season with a shutout. Torington Ford's 48-yard fumble return for a touchdown sealed the win.

York--
McCook --21 

MC--Langan 1 run (Maris kick)

MC--Jernigan 2 run (Maris kick)

MC--Ford 48 fumble return (Maris kick)

PLATTSMOUTH 41, CRETE 15

PLATTSMOUTH--Zach Fye had two passing touchdowns for Crete, while Connor Pohlmeier ran for two scores to lead the Blue Devils. 

Crete--15 
Plattsmouth 20 14 --41 

CRE--Turner 86 pass from Fye (Carbajal kick)

PHS--Laney 18 pass from Adkins (Prokupek kick)

CRE--Turner 52 pass from Fye (Fye run)

PHS--Pohlmeier 5 run (Prokupek kick)

PHS--Adkins 14 run (Prokupek kick)

PHS--Pohlmeier 19 run (kick failed)

PHS--Morrison 6 run (Prokupek kick)

PHS--Zalauskas 6 run (Gonzalez kick)

SEWARD 35, LEXINGTON 14

LEXINGTON--Ben Myers ran for two touchdowns and threw for a score to lead Seward in Lexington. 

Seward14 --35 
Lexington --14 

SEW--Franklin 16 run (Hammond kick)

LEX--Baily 18 pass from Carpenter (kick good)

SEW--Myers 1 run (Hammond kick)

SEW--Sagehorn 4 pass from Myers (Hammond kick)

SEW--Myers 1 run (Hammond kick)

SEW--Sukup 1 run (Hammond kick)

LEX--TD Pass (kick good)

WAVERLY 48, OMAHA RONCALLI 33

Omaha Roncalli14 13 --33 
Waverly 14 20 --48 

W--Nieman 21 run (Canoyer kick)

OR--Rodgers 10 pass from Dotzler (kick good)

W--Schawang 62 run (Canoyer kick)

OR--Hamilton 14 run (Schwarz kick)

W--Stoddard 70 run (Canoyer kick)

OR--Orr 17 pass from Dotzler (kick failed)

W--Nieman 63 run (Canoyer kick)

W--Canoyer 35 run (Canoyer kick)

W--Schawang 35 run (run failed)

OR--Enoglio 24 pass from Dotzler (Schwarz kick)

W--Canoyer 2 run (Canoyer kick)

OR--Dotzler 5 run (kick failed)

ADAMS CENTRAL 42, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 0

Lincoln Lutheran--
Adams Central  20 15 --42 

AC--Conant 2 run (Slechta kick)

AC--Conant 2 run (kick failed)

AC--Conant 51 pass from Johnson (Slechta kick)

AC--Conant 7 run (Slechta kick)

AC--Foster interception return (Conant pass)

AC--Conant 9 run (Slechta run)

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 40, FAIRBURY 0

ASHLAND--Bryce Kitrell led the Bluejays in all-purpose yards in the victory over Fairbury with 166.

Fairbury--
Ashland-Greenwood 13 14 --40 

AG--Novak 70 pass from Zimmerman (Riecken kick)

AG--Washburn 10 run (Riecken kick)

AG--Jacobsen 13 pass from Washburn (PAT miss)

AG--Jacobsen 40 fumble return (Riecken kick)

AG--Kitrell 33 punt return (Brown kick)

AG--Brown 3 run (PAT miss)

BISHOP NEUMANN 42, FORT CALHOUN 13

FORT CALHOUN--David Lilly ran for three touchdowns as Bishop Neumann stormed their way to a road victory. 

Bishop Neumann14 14 --42 
Fort Calhoun --13 

BN--D. Lilly 63 run (Pentico kick)

FC--Dierks 15 run (kick failed)

BN--D. Lilly 12 run (Pentico kick)

BN--Kmiecik 35 pass from Pospisil (Pentico kick)

BN--D. Lilly 2 run (Pentico kick)

BN--Pospisil 13 run (kick failed)

BN--Cada 80 run (Kmiecik pass from Pospisil)

FC--Dierks 1 run (Schwarz kick)

KEARNEY CATHOLIC 31, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 21

Kearney Catholic 701014-- 31
Lincoln Christian 0140-- 21

KC--Miner 59 pass from Haarberg (Hogeland kick)

LC--Berrier 3 run (Sauberan kick)

LC--Schluckebier 3 run (Sauberan kick)

KC--Mahony 16 pass from Haarberg (Hogeland kick)

KC--Hogeland 37 FG

KC--Mahony 29 pass from Haarberg (Hogeland kick)

LC--Berrier 8 run (Sauberan kick)

KC--Mahony 36 pass from Haarberg (Hogeland kick)

MILFORD 34, AUBURN 20

MILFORD--Jeaven Scdoris rushed 18 times for a game-high 125 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles. Milford's Isaac Yeackley rushed for 101 yards on 16 carries and picked up one score, while completing 5-of-12 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown. Brody Darnell led the Bulldogs with 122 yards on 15 rushes for two touchdowns and threw for 88 yards.

Auburn--20 
Milford 15 --34 

MIL--Yeackley 2 run (kick failed)

AUB--Darnell 15 run (Lambert kick)

AUB--Darnell 43 run (kick failed)

MIL--Jakub 45 pass from Yeackley (Vobaril kick)

MIL--Scdoris 5 run (kick failed)

AUB--Dixon 45 run (Lambert kick)

MIL--Roth 2 run (Yeackley run)

MIL--Scdoris 5 run (Vobaril kick)

RAYMOND CENTRAL 6, LOUISVILLE 0

LOUISVILLE--Conner Kreikemeier's 18-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Boyd proved to be the winning score. The Mustangs improved to 2-1.

Raymond Central0--
Louisville 0--

RC--Boyd 18 pass from Kreikemeier (kick failed)

WAHOO 28, AURORA 6

Aurora--
Wahoo 21 --28 

WAH--Partridge 34-yard pass from Waido (Zaragoza kick)

AUR--Moural 2-yard run (conversion failed)

WAH--Walling 30-yard pass from Waido (Zaragoza kick)

WAH--Luben 66-yard run (Zaragoza kick)

WAH--Luben 7-yard run (Zaragoza kick)

BATTLE CREEK 15, CENTENNIAL 13

UTICA--Battle Creek scored on a safety in the fourth quarter. Cooper Gierhan threw for 257 yards and a touchdown for Centennial.

Battle Creek7--15 
Centennial--13 

DAVID CITY 41, CONESTOGA 20

DAVID CITY--Clayton Denker had 19 carries for 166 yards and three touchdowns to lead David City to a 3-0 start. Dylan Vodicka threw for 101 yards and two scores.

Conestoga14--20 
David City13 21 --41 

DC--Denker 2 run (Kracl kick)

DC--Denker 41 pass from Vodicka (Kracl kick)

DC--Denker 2 run (Kracl kick)

DC--Denker 43 run (Kracl kick)

CON--Leffler 67 run (kick failed)

DC--Vodicka 3 run (Kracl kick)

DC--11 pass from Vodicka (Kracl kick)

CON--Chini 7 run (Chini run)

CON--Dragon 16 run (kick failed)

SHELBY-RISING CITY 44, JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 28

TECUMSEH--Lindsley scored three touchdowns to lead Shelby-Rising City.

Shelby-Rising City818 --44 
Johnson County Central15 --28 

SRC--Belt 51 pass from Pineo (Belt run)

JCC--Waring 1 run (Reyes kick)

JCC--Cabrales 18 pass from Waring (conversion failed)

SRC--Pineo 1 run (conversion failed)

SRC--Lindsley 11 pass from Pineo (Micek pass)

SRC--Belt 30 run (Pineo run)

SRC--Lindsley 20 run (conversion failed)

SRC--Lindsley 5 run (Lindsley pass)

JCC--Dorsey 45 pass from Waring (Cabrales kick)

JCC--Cabrales 16 pass from Waring (Holthus pass)

YUTAN 36, MALCOLM 0

YUTAN--Caden Egr led Yutan with 38 carries for 338 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win. Egr has 735 yards rushing through three games. 

Malcolm--
Yutan22 --36 

YUT--Timm 9 run (kick failed)

YUT--Egr 9 run (Fisher kick)

YUT--Egr 6 run (Egr run)

YUT--Peterson 15 pass from Kirchmann (Fisher kick)

YUT--Egr 60 run (Daniell run)

EAST BUTLER 42, NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN 20

WACO--Jaden Rhynalds rushed 22 times for 72 yards and three scores to lead the Tigers. Rhynalds also completed 10-of-15 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

East Butler22 12 --42 
Nebraska Christian14  6--20 

EB--Rhynalds 2 run (Brecka pass)

EB--Rhynalds 4 run (Wright pass)

EB--Rhynalds 4 run (run failed)

NC--Boersen 30 pass from Falk (run failed)

NC--Boersen 2 run (Boersen run)

EB--Brecka 50 pass from Rhynalds (pass failed)

EB--Malina 12 pass from Rhynalds (pass failed)

EB--Wright 6 run (Malina pass)

NC--Green 2 pass from Falk (run failed)

EMF 42, LOURDES CC 40

NEBRASKA CITY--Max Zeleny's three touchdowns led the team in its close victory over Lourdes CC. 

EMF12 14 16 --42 
Lourdes CC12 14 --40 

LCC--Miller 54 INT return (2 pt. fail)

EMF--Zeleny 22 pass (2 pt. fail) 

EMF--Zeleny 75 run (2 pt. fail)

LCC--Aldana 56 run (2 pt. fail)

EMF--Weber 1 run (2 pt. pass)

LCC--Aldana 60 run (2 pt. fail)

EMF--Scoring run

LCC--Miller 2 run (2 pt. run)

EMF--Beethe 11 pass from Weber (2 pt. run)

EMF--Zeleny 2 run (2 pt. pass)

LCC--Miller 22 run (2 pt. fail)

LCC--Honeysuckle 30 fumble return (2 pt. run)

THAYER CENTRAL 48, NEBRASKA LUTHERAN 6

HEBRON--Jackson Feulner rushed 20 times for 136 yards and one touchdown for the Titans. Logan Wiedel completed 6 of 10 passes for 135 yards and two scores to lead Thayer Central.

Nebraska Lutheran--
Thayer Central32 --48 

TC--Heinrichs 42 pass from Wiedel (Feulner run)

TC--Heinrichs 29 pass from Wiedel (Feulner run)

TC--Wiedel 15 run (Templin pass)

TC--Fischer 72 punt return (Feulner run)

TC--Feulner 3 run (Templin pass)

TC--Wiedel 10 run (Stewart pass)

NL--Hueske 38 pass from Helwig (conversion failed)

TRI COUNTY 71, PAWNEE CITY 8

DEWITT--Jack Holsing rushed for 82 yards and three touchdowns and Dew Garrison added 96 rushing yards and a touchdown to lead Tri County. Gyhra rushed for 68 yards on 13 carries for Pawnee City.

Pawnee City008--
Tri County42021 --71 

TC--Holsing 14 run (Holsing run)

TC--Holsing 6 run (Holsing run)

TC--Siems 3 run (Holsing run)

TC--Lewandowski 38 pass from Siems (Siems run)

TC--Weise safety

TC--Siems 25 run (Holsing run)

TC--Holsing 43 run (kick failed)

TC--Garrison 8 fumble return (Siems kick)

TC--Garrison 5 run (Garrison run)

TC--Bales 8 run (Janssen run)

PC--Kramer 56 kickoff return (two-point conversion)

FALLS CITY SH 54, OMAHA CHRISTIAN 6

FALLS CITY--Jake Hoy scored three touchdowns, including a 48-yard punt return, to lead the Irish.

Omaha Christian--
Falls City SH40 --54 

FCSH--Hoy 5 run (Hoy run)

FCSH--Jordan 49 run (Del Casteel run)

FCSH--Hoy 26 run (Simon pass)

FCSH--Hoy 48 punt return (Nelson run)

FCSH--Jordan 59 run (Dunn run)

FCSH--Ewers 29 pass from Dunn (Dunn run)

OC--Pinkerton 39 run (kick failed)

FCSH--Dunn 7 run (pass failed)

DORCHESTER 63, HAMPTON 19

HAMPTON--Tim Newlin rushed for 86 yards and 2 TDs, while his teammate Collyn Brummett rushed for 86 yards and 3 TDs.

Dorchester24 16 16 --63 
Hampton13 --19 

DOR--Brummett 30 run (Real kick)

DOR--Tyser 35 pass from Hansen (Real kick)

DOR--Brummett 29 pass from Hansen (Real kick)

HAM--Eckhardt 5 pass from Schafer (Wolinsky pass)

DOR--Tyser 61 return (Real kick)

HAM--Adams 40 run (kick missed)

DOR--Newlin 4 run (kick blocked)

DOR--Thompson safety

DOR--Brummett 2 run (Real kick)

HAM--Capek 6 pass from Schafer (conversion failed)

DOR--Newlin 42 run (Real kick)

DOR--Brummett 7 run (Ralle pass)

HUMPHREY/LHF 33, STERLING 6

Humphrey/LHF613 --33 
Sterling--

STE--Rathe 25 run (kick failed)

HUM--Claussen 4 run (run failed)

HUM--Jas. Sjuts 25 pass from Jac. Sjuts (run failed)

HUM--Keller 65 pass from Claussen (Claussen run)

HUM--Jas. Sjuts 3 pass from Jac. Sjuts (kick good)

HUM--Sims 28 run (kick failed)

WALTHILL 74, LEWISTON 43

WALTHILL--Zander Lovejoy scored seven touchdowns, including two on kickoff returns to lead Walthill. Abel Gonzalez rushed for 162 yards on 20 carries to lead Lewiston.

Lewiston1918 --43 
Walthill12 20 14 28 --74 

LEW--Meybrunn 25 run (conversion failed)

LEW--D. Gonzalez 9 pass from A. Gonzalez (A. Gonzalez run)

WAL--Lovejoy 3 run (Lovejoy pass)

LEW--Meybrunn 1 run (conversion failed)

WAL--Lovejoy 53 fumble recovery (conversion failed)

WAL--Lovejoy 55 run (conversion failed)

WAL--Lovejoy 35 pass from McCauley (conversion failed)

WAL--McCauley 7 run (Reyome pass)

WAL--Parker 12 pass from McCauley (LaMotte run)

LEW--Garcia 10 run (conversion failed)

WAL--McCauley 60 run (LaMotte run)

WAL--Lovejoy 10 pass from McCauley (McCauley run)

LEW--Garcia 14 run (conversion failed)

WAL--McCauley 45 run (Reyome pass)

LEW--A. Gonzalez 16 run (conversion failed)

WAL--Lovejoy 50 kickoff return (McCauley run)

LEW--Janssen 7 pass from Barker (conversion failed)

WAL--Lovejoy 65 kickoff return (LaMotte pass)

McCOOL JUNCTION 65, SANTEE 14

Late Thursday

McCool Jct.35 12 13 --67 
Santee --14 

