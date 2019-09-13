CREIGHTON PREP 32, LINCOLN HIGH 0
|Creighton Prep
|8
|21
|3
|0
|--
|32
|Lincoln High
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
CP--Okfafor 67 interception return (Woodward run)
CP--Rollins 10 pass from Coniglio (Foley kick)
CP--Armstead 38 pass from Coniglio (Foley kick)
CP--Armstead 17 pass from Coniglio (Foley Kick
CP--Foley 40 FG
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING--CP, A. Collins 5-(-3), Coniglio 3-7, Woodward 5-33, Bartak 2-6, Cacioppo 4-23, Meysenburg 1-3; LHS, Jones 17-46, Boutin 3-9, Lorenz 7-11, Givens 4-14, Buchanan 2-(-2), Moody 5-12, Lott-Buzby 3-6, Team 3-(-15).
RECEIVING--CP, AJ Rollins 1-10, Armstead 4-71, Manhart 1-7, A. Collins 1-3, McLeay 1-(-1); LHS, Buckman 1-3, Hilhouse 1-15.
PASSING--CP, Coniglio 6-17-0, 88; Woodward 2-6-1, 3; Meysenburg 0-1-0, 0; LHS, Boutin 1-7-2, 3; Buchanan 0-2-0, 0, Lott-Buzby 1-1-0, 15.
ELKHORN SOUTH 58, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 13
|Lincoln North Star
|0
|7
|0
|6
|--
|13
|Elkhorn South
|14
|23
|14
|7
|--
|58
ES--Brown 48 run (Cross kick)
ES--Hustad 7 run (Cross kick)
ES--Nelson-Douglas 28 pass from Brown (Cross kick)
ES--Doxzon 6 run (Cross kick)
LNS--6 run (kick good)
ES--Winerstein 35 pass from Brown (Cross kick)
ES--Safety, Nelson-Douglas sacked quarterback in end zone
ES--Nelson-Douglas 23 run (Cross kick)
ES--Hustad 66 pass from Brown (Cross kick)
ES--Skradis 1 run (Cross run)
LNS--13 run (kick failed)
GRETNA 28, LINCOLN PIUS X 14
|Gretna
|7
|7
|14
|0
|--
|28
|Lincoln Pius X
|0
|0
|14
|0
|--
|14
Gre--Alexander 68 pass from Flores (Franke kick)
Gre--Marshall 2 run (Franke kick)
Gre--Marshall 58 run (Franke kick)
LPX--Andreasen 6 run (Chapelle kick)
Gre--Marshall 1 run (Franke kick)
LPX--Aldridge 15 pass from Finder (Chapelle kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING--Gretna, Marshall 29-185, Flores 5-(-4), Larchick 3-1. LPX, Andreasen 13-45, Finder 8-38, Legott 1-2, Downey 2-0.
RECEIVING--Gretna, Alexander 2-75, Speer 5-25, Scholl 3-39. LPX, Aldridge 2-17, Andreasen 2-15, Hruby 3-34.
PASSING--Gretna, Flores 11-40-0, 188. LPX, Finder 9-14-1, 79; Downey 2-4-0, 24.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 34, OMAHA BRYAN 0
|Lincoln Northeast
|0
|14
|7
|13
|--
|34
|Omaha Bryan
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
LNE--Howard 40 pass from Gray (Hoage kick)
LNE--Howard 14 pass from Gray (Hoage kick)
LNE--Wright 13 pass from Gray (Hoage kick)
OB--Lugendo 92 interception return
LNE--Gary 14 run (kick failed)
LNE--Gary 16 run (Hoage run)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING--LNE, Platter 10-77, Collier 4-42, Gary 4-34, Gray 4-23, Merrill 1-11; OB, Walker 18-79, Wingender 13-23, Moore 10-minus 1.
RECEIVING--LNE, Howard 5-100, Merrill 3-30, Wright 3-23, Platter 1-22, Collier 2-12; OB, Walker 6-60, Moore 3-14, Lugendo 1-5.
PASSING--LNE, Gray 12-28-3 165, Collier 2-4-0 22; OB, Wingender 9-24-0 76.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 22, OMAHA WESTSIDE 17
|Omaha Westside
|0
|7
|10
|0
|--
|17
|Lincoln Southeast
|7
|0
|0
|15
|--
|22
LSE--Halleen 4 run (Doty kick)
OW--Payton 1 run (Bush kick)
OW--Holmstrom 37 pass from Payton (Bush kick)
OW--Bush 43 FG
LSE--Shannon 12 run (Doty kick)
LSE--Safety, Payton tacked in end zone
LSE--Halleen 38 run (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING--OW, Payton 13-81, Harrell 13-36. LSE, Halleen 28-203, Daffer 6-27.
RECEIVING--OW, Holmstrom 5-77. SE, I. Appleget 6-85.
PASSING--OW, Payton 15-25-2, 146. LSE, Shannon 4-9-0, 50; Daffer 9-12-1, 88.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 13, LINCOLN EAST 0
|Lincoln Southwest
|0
|7
|6
|0
|--
|13
|Lincoln East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
LSW--Harnly 7 run (Decker kick)
LSW--Harnly 1 run (kick failed)
BENNINGTON 43, NORRIS 33
BENNINGTON--Keegan O'Connor had 23 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown to lead the Badgers.
|Norris
|0
|13
|13
|7
|--
|33
|Bennington
|7
|18
|12
|6
|--
|43
BENN--Puck 5 pass from Bohn (kick good)
NOR--Hausmann 28 pass from Oerter (Williams kick)
BENN--Schmaderer 64 pass from Bohn (kick failed)
BENN--Corrigan 40 pass from Bohn (kick failed)
NOR--Ethan Schmitt 28 pass from Oerter (kick failed)
BENN--Schmaderer 5 pass from Bohn (kick failed)
BENN--Corrigan 13 pass from Bohn (kick failed)
NOR--Oerter 35 interception return (Williams kick)
BENN--O'Connor 4 run (kick failed)
NOR--Hausmann 5 run (kick failed)
BENN--Bohn 5 run (kick failed)
NOR--Carnie 40 pass from Oerter (kick good)
MCCOOK 21, YORK 0
McCOOK--McCook earned its first win of the season with a shutout. Torington Ford's 48-yard fumble return for a touchdown sealed the win.
|York
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|McCook
|7
|0
|7
|7
|--
|21
MC--Langan 1 run (Maris kick)
MC--Jernigan 2 run (Maris kick)
MC--Ford 48 fumble return (Maris kick)
PLATTSMOUTH 41, CRETE 15
PLATTSMOUTH--Zach Fye had two passing touchdowns for Crete, while Connor Pohlmeier ran for two scores to lead the Blue Devils.
|Crete
|7
|8
|0
|0
|--
|15
|Plattsmouth
|7
|0
|20
|14
|--
|41
CRE--Turner 86 pass from Fye (Carbajal kick)
PHS--Laney 18 pass from Adkins (Prokupek kick)
CRE--Turner 52 pass from Fye (Fye run)
PHS--Pohlmeier 5 run (Prokupek kick)
PHS--Adkins 14 run (Prokupek kick)
PHS--Pohlmeier 19 run (kick failed)
PHS--Morrison 6 run (Prokupek kick)
PHS--Zalauskas 6 run (Gonzalez kick)
SEWARD 35, LEXINGTON 14
LEXINGTON--Ben Myers ran for two touchdowns and threw for a score to lead Seward in Lexington.
|Seward
|7
|7
|14
|7
|--
|35
|Lexington
|0
|7
|0
|7
|--
|14
SEW--Franklin 16 run (Hammond kick)
LEX--Baily 18 pass from Carpenter (kick good)
SEW--Myers 1 run (Hammond kick)
SEW--Sagehorn 4 pass from Myers (Hammond kick)
SEW--Myers 1 run (Hammond kick)
SEW--Sukup 1 run (Hammond kick)
LEX--TD Pass (kick good)
WAVERLY 48, OMAHA RONCALLI 33
|Omaha Roncalli
|14
|6
|0
|13
|--
|33
|Waverly
|14
|7
|20
|7
|--
|48
W--Nieman 21 run (Canoyer kick)
OR--Rodgers 10 pass from Dotzler (kick good)
W--Schawang 62 run (Canoyer kick)
OR--Hamilton 14 run (Schwarz kick)
W--Stoddard 70 run (Canoyer kick)
OR--Orr 17 pass from Dotzler (kick failed)
W--Nieman 63 run (Canoyer kick)
W--Canoyer 35 run (Canoyer kick)
W--Schawang 35 run (run failed)
OR--Enoglio 24 pass from Dotzler (Schwarz kick)
W--Canoyer 2 run (Canoyer kick)
OR--Dotzler 5 run (kick failed)
ADAMS CENTRAL 42, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 0
|Lincoln Lutheran
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Adams Central
|20
|15
|7
|0
|--
|42
AC--Conant 2 run (Slechta kick)
AC--Conant 2 run (kick failed)
AC--Conant 51 pass from Johnson (Slechta kick)
AC--Conant 7 run (Slechta kick)
AC--Foster interception return (Conant pass)
AC--Conant 9 run (Slechta run)
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 40, FAIRBURY 0
ASHLAND--Bryce Kitrell led the Bluejays in all-purpose yards in the victory over Fairbury with 166.
|Fairbury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Ashland-Greenwood
|7
|13
|14
|6
|--
|40
AG--Novak 70 pass from Zimmerman (Riecken kick)
AG--Washburn 10 run (Riecken kick)
AG--Jacobsen 13 pass from Washburn (PAT miss)
AG--Jacobsen 40 fumble return (Riecken kick)
AG--Kitrell 33 punt return (Brown kick)
AG--Brown 3 run (PAT miss)
BISHOP NEUMANN 42, FORT CALHOUN 13
FORT CALHOUN--David Lilly ran for three touchdowns as Bishop Neumann stormed their way to a road victory.
|Bishop Neumann
|7
|7
|14
|14
|--
|42
|Fort Calhoun
|0
|6
|0
|7
|--
|13
BN--D. Lilly 63 run (Pentico kick)
FC--Dierks 15 run (kick failed)
BN--D. Lilly 12 run (Pentico kick)
BN--Kmiecik 35 pass from Pospisil (Pentico kick)
BN--D. Lilly 2 run (Pentico kick)
BN--Pospisil 13 run (kick failed)
BN--Cada 80 run (Kmiecik pass from Pospisil)
FC--Dierks 1 run (Schwarz kick)
KEARNEY CATHOLIC 31, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 21
|Kearney Catholic
|7
|0
|10
|14
|--
|31
|Lincoln Christian
|0
|14
|0
|7
|--
|21
KC--Miner 59 pass from Haarberg (Hogeland kick)
LC--Berrier 3 run (Sauberan kick)
LC--Schluckebier 3 run (Sauberan kick)
KC--Mahony 16 pass from Haarberg (Hogeland kick)
KC--Hogeland 37 FG
KC--Mahony 29 pass from Haarberg (Hogeland kick)
LC--Berrier 8 run (Sauberan kick)
KC--Mahony 36 pass from Haarberg (Hogeland kick)
MILFORD 34, AUBURN 20
MILFORD--Jeaven Scdoris rushed 18 times for a game-high 125 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles. Milford's Isaac Yeackley rushed for 101 yards on 16 carries and picked up one score, while completing 5-of-12 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown. Brody Darnell led the Bulldogs with 122 yards on 15 rushes for two touchdowns and threw for 88 yards.
|Auburn
|7
|6
|7
|0
|--
|20
|Milford
|6
|7
|6
|15
|--
|34
MIL--Yeackley 2 run (kick failed)
You have free articles remaining.
AUB--Darnell 15 run (Lambert kick)
AUB--Darnell 43 run (kick failed)
MIL--Jakub 45 pass from Yeackley (Vobaril kick)
MIL--Scdoris 5 run (kick failed)
AUB--Dixon 45 run (Lambert kick)
MIL--Roth 2 run (Yeackley run)
MIL--Scdoris 5 run (Vobaril kick)
RAYMOND CENTRAL 6, LOUISVILLE 0
LOUISVILLE--Conner Kreikemeier's 18-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Boyd proved to be the winning score. The Mustangs improved to 2-1.
|Raymond Central
|0
|0
|6
|0
|--
|6
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
RC--Boyd 18 pass from Kreikemeier (kick failed)
WAHOO 28, AURORA 6
|Aurora
|0
|6
|0
|0
|--
|6
|Wahoo
|0
|21
|0
|7
|--
|28
WAH--Partridge 34-yard pass from Waido (Zaragoza kick)
AUR--Moural 2-yard run (conversion failed)
WAH--Walling 30-yard pass from Waido (Zaragoza kick)
WAH--Luben 66-yard run (Zaragoza kick)
WAH--Luben 7-yard run (Zaragoza kick)
BATTLE CREEK 15, CENTENNIAL 13
UTICA--Battle Creek scored on a safety in the fourth quarter. Cooper Gierhan threw for 257 yards and a touchdown for Centennial.
|Battle Creek
|7
|6
|0
|2
|--
|15
|Centennial
|6
|0
|7
|0
|--
|13
DAVID CITY 41, CONESTOGA 20
DAVID CITY--Clayton Denker had 19 carries for 166 yards and three touchdowns to lead David City to a 3-0 start. Dylan Vodicka threw for 101 yards and two scores.
|Conestoga
|0
|0
|6
|14
|--
|20
|David City
|7
|13
|21
|0
|--
|41
DC--Denker 2 run (Kracl kick)
DC--Denker 41 pass from Vodicka (Kracl kick)
DC--Denker 2 run (Kracl kick)
DC--Denker 43 run (Kracl kick)
CON--Leffler 67 run (kick failed)
DC--Vodicka 3 run (Kracl kick)
DC--11 pass from Vodicka (Kracl kick)
CON--Chini 7 run (Chini run)
CON--Dragon 16 run (kick failed)
SHELBY-RISING CITY 44, JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 28
TECUMSEH--Lindsley scored three touchdowns to lead Shelby-Rising City.
|Shelby-Rising City
|8
|6
|8
|18
|--
|44
|Johnson County Central
|7
|6
|0
|15
|--
|28
SRC--Belt 51 pass from Pineo (Belt run)
JCC--Waring 1 run (Reyes kick)
JCC--Cabrales 18 pass from Waring (conversion failed)
SRC--Pineo 1 run (conversion failed)
SRC--Lindsley 11 pass from Pineo (Micek pass)
SRC--Belt 30 run (Pineo run)
SRC--Lindsley 20 run (conversion failed)
SRC--Lindsley 5 run (Lindsley pass)
JCC--Dorsey 45 pass from Waring (Cabrales kick)
JCC--Cabrales 16 pass from Waring (Holthus pass)
YUTAN 36, MALCOLM 0
YUTAN--Caden Egr led Yutan with 38 carries for 338 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win. Egr has 735 yards rushing through three games.
|Malcolm
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Yutan
|6
|22
|0
|8
|--
|36
YUT--Timm 9 run (kick failed)
YUT--Egr 9 run (Fisher kick)
YUT--Egr 6 run (Egr run)
YUT--Peterson 15 pass from Kirchmann (Fisher kick)
YUT--Egr 60 run (Daniell run)
EAST BUTLER 42, NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN 20
WACO--Jaden Rhynalds rushed 22 times for 72 yards and three scores to lead the Tigers. Rhynalds also completed 10-of-15 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns.
|East Butler
|22
|0
|12
|8
|--
|42
|Nebraska Christian
|0
|14
|0
|6
|--
|20
EB--Rhynalds 2 run (Brecka pass)
EB--Rhynalds 4 run (Wright pass)
EB--Rhynalds 4 run (run failed)
NC--Boersen 30 pass from Falk (run failed)
NC--Boersen 2 run (Boersen run)
EB--Brecka 50 pass from Rhynalds (pass failed)
EB--Malina 12 pass from Rhynalds (pass failed)
EB--Wright 6 run (Malina pass)
NC--Green 2 pass from Falk (run failed)
EMF 42, LOURDES CC 40
NEBRASKA CITY--Max Zeleny's three touchdowns led the team in its close victory over Lourdes CC.
|EMF
|12
|14
|0
|16
|--
|42
|Lourdes CC
|12
|6
|8
|14
|--
|40
LCC--Miller 54 INT return (2 pt. fail)
EMF--Zeleny 22 pass (2 pt. fail)
EMF--Zeleny 75 run (2 pt. fail)
LCC--Aldana 56 run (2 pt. fail)
EMF--Weber 1 run (2 pt. pass)
LCC--Aldana 60 run (2 pt. fail)
EMF--Scoring run
LCC--Miller 2 run (2 pt. run)
EMF--Beethe 11 pass from Weber (2 pt. run)
EMF--Zeleny 2 run (2 pt. pass)
LCC--Miller 22 run (2 pt. fail)
LCC--Honeysuckle 30 fumble return (2 pt. run)
THAYER CENTRAL 48, NEBRASKA LUTHERAN 6
HEBRON--Jackson Feulner rushed 20 times for 136 yards and one touchdown for the Titans. Logan Wiedel completed 6 of 10 passes for 135 yards and two scores to lead Thayer Central.
|Nebraska Lutheran
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
|Thayer Central
|8
|32
|8
|0
|--
|48
TC--Heinrichs 42 pass from Wiedel (Feulner run)
TC--Heinrichs 29 pass from Wiedel (Feulner run)
TC--Wiedel 15 run (Templin pass)
TC--Fischer 72 punt return (Feulner run)
TC--Feulner 3 run (Templin pass)
TC--Wiedel 10 run (Stewart pass)
NL--Hueske 38 pass from Helwig (conversion failed)
TRI COUNTY 71, PAWNEE CITY 8
DEWITT--Jack Holsing rushed for 82 yards and three touchdowns and Dew Garrison added 96 rushing yards and a touchdown to lead Tri County. Gyhra rushed for 68 yards on 13 carries for Pawnee City.
|Pawnee City
|0
|0
|0
|8
|--
|8
|Tri County
|42
|0
|21
|8
|--
|71
TC--Holsing 14 run (Holsing run)
TC--Holsing 6 run (Holsing run)
TC--Siems 3 run (Holsing run)
TC--Lewandowski 38 pass from Siems (Siems run)
TC--Weise safety
TC--Siems 25 run (Holsing run)
TC--Holsing 43 run (kick failed)
TC--Garrison 8 fumble return (Siems kick)
TC--Garrison 5 run (Garrison run)
TC--Bales 8 run (Janssen run)
PC--Kramer 56 kickoff return (two-point conversion)
FALLS CITY SH 54, OMAHA CHRISTIAN 6
FALLS CITY--Jake Hoy scored three touchdowns, including a 48-yard punt return, to lead the Irish.
|Omaha Christian
|0
|0
|6
|0
|--
|6
|Falls City SH
|40
|0
|8
|6
|--
|54
FCSH--Hoy 5 run (Hoy run)
FCSH--Jordan 49 run (Del Casteel run)
FCSH--Hoy 26 run (Simon pass)
FCSH--Hoy 48 punt return (Nelson run)
FCSH--Jordan 59 run (Dunn run)
FCSH--Ewers 29 pass from Dunn (Dunn run)
OC--Pinkerton 39 run (kick failed)
FCSH--Dunn 7 run (pass failed)
DORCHESTER 63, HAMPTON 19
HAMPTON--Tim Newlin rushed for 86 yards and 2 TDs, while his teammate Collyn Brummett rushed for 86 yards and 3 TDs.
|Dorchester
|24
|16
|16
|7
|--
|63
|Hampton
|0
|13
|6
|0
|--
|19
DOR--Brummett 30 run (Real kick)
DOR--Tyser 35 pass from Hansen (Real kick)
DOR--Brummett 29 pass from Hansen (Real kick)
HAM--Eckhardt 5 pass from Schafer (Wolinsky pass)
DOR--Tyser 61 return (Real kick)
HAM--Adams 40 run (kick missed)
DOR--Newlin 4 run (kick blocked)
DOR--Thompson safety
DOR--Brummett 2 run (Real kick)
HAM--Capek 6 pass from Schafer (conversion failed)
DOR--Newlin 42 run (Real kick)
DOR--Brummett 7 run (Ralle pass)
HUMPHREY/LHF 33, STERLING 6
|Humphrey/LHF
|6
|13
|8
|6
|--
|33
|Sterling
|6
|0
|0
|0
|--
|6
STE--Rathe 25 run (kick failed)
HUM--Claussen 4 run (run failed)
HUM--Jas. Sjuts 25 pass from Jac. Sjuts (run failed)
HUM--Keller 65 pass from Claussen (Claussen run)
HUM--Jas. Sjuts 3 pass from Jac. Sjuts (kick good)
HUM--Sims 28 run (kick failed)
WALTHILL 74, LEWISTON 43
WALTHILL--Zander Lovejoy scored seven touchdowns, including two on kickoff returns to lead Walthill. Abel Gonzalez rushed for 162 yards on 20 carries to lead Lewiston.
|Lewiston
|19
|0
|6
|18
|--
|43
|Walthill
|12
|20
|14
|28
|--
|74
LEW--Meybrunn 25 run (conversion failed)
LEW--D. Gonzalez 9 pass from A. Gonzalez (A. Gonzalez run)
WAL--Lovejoy 3 run (Lovejoy pass)
LEW--Meybrunn 1 run (conversion failed)
WAL--Lovejoy 53 fumble recovery (conversion failed)
WAL--Lovejoy 55 run (conversion failed)
WAL--Lovejoy 35 pass from McCauley (conversion failed)
WAL--McCauley 7 run (Reyome pass)
WAL--Parker 12 pass from McCauley (LaMotte run)
LEW--Garcia 10 run (conversion failed)
WAL--McCauley 60 run (LaMotte run)
WAL--Lovejoy 10 pass from McCauley (McCauley run)
LEW--Garcia 14 run (conversion failed)
WAL--McCauley 45 run (Reyome pass)
LEW--A. Gonzalez 16 run (conversion failed)
WAL--Lovejoy 50 kickoff return (McCauley run)
LEW--Janssen 7 pass from Barker (conversion failed)
WAL--Lovejoy 65 kickoff return (LaMotte pass)
McCOOL JUNCTION 65, SANTEE 14
Late Thursday
|McCool Jct.
|35
|12
|7
|13
|--
|67
|Santee
|0
|7
|0
|7
|--
|14