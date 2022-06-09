 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Freeman AD Schroeder to take on same role at Standing Bear High School, which opens in 2023

  • 0
Standing Bear High School construction

Work continues in this May file photo at Standing Bear High School, which is set to open to students in August 2023.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Lincoln Standing Bear High School will lace it up on the field, court and diamond when it opens its doors in southeast Lincoln in the fall of 2023.

Now, it has an athletic director.

Jeremy Schroeder will lead the department, Lincoln Public Schools announced Thursday. Schroeder currently is the athletics and activities director for Freeman Public Schools in Adams.

Jeremy Schroeder

Schroeder

"Jeremy Schroeder brings with him a wealth of experiences, leading Freeman as both their principal and athletic director," Standing Bear principal Sue Cassata said in a news release. He knows and understands the importance of activities and athletics in a student's experience as they go through high school, and can help us build a strong foundation for Lincoln's newest high school."

Before taking over at Freeman, Schroeder led athletics and activities for Conestoga Public Schools and was also the head football coach at Wilber-Clatonia.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Phil Mickelson refuses to confirm or deny PGA Tour ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News