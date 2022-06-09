Freeman AD Schroeder to take on same role at Standing Bear High School, which opens in 2023

Lincoln Standing Bear High School will lace it up on the field, court and diamond when it opens its doors in southeast Lincoln in the fall of 2023.

Now, it has an athletic director.

Jeremy Schroeder will lead the department, Lincoln Public Schools announced Thursday. Schroeder currently is the athletics and activities director for Freeman Public Schools in Adams.

"Jeremy Schroeder brings with him a wealth of experiences, leading Freeman as both their principal and athletic director," Standing Bear principal Sue Cassata said in a news release. He knows and understands the importance of activities and athletics in a student's experience as they go through high school, and can help us build a strong foundation for Lincoln's newest high school."

Before taking over at Freeman, Schroeder led athletics and activities for Conestoga Public Schools and was also the head football coach at Wilber-Clatonia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0