Former LSE girls basketball coach Graham elevated to Knights' athletic director

Kara Graham will be the new athletic director at Lincoln Southeast, the school announced Tuesday.

Graham is no stranger to the Knights community. She served as the head girls basketball coach from 2011-18, and most recently was the school's associate activities director.

She'll replace JJ Toczek, who is moving into the Lincoln Public Schools athletic and activities director position.

Graham will start in her new position July 1.

“Kara fully embraces the mindset that athletics is an extension of the classroom, focusing on the betterment of student-athletes as members of our community,” Southeast principal Tanner Penrod said in a news release. “She serves as a model for the Southeast community by prioritizing academic achievement, work ethic, fundamentals, and multi-sport participation."

Graham was recently elected as the District 1 representative to the Nebraska School Activities Association board of directors.

Southeast won a Class A state title under Graham in 2013 and finished runner-up in 2012.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0