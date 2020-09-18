Zimmerman, Schuster help No. 6 Ashland-Greenwood avenge playoff loss to No. 4 Wayne

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A season ago, Ashland-Greenwood's season ended in Wayne and the bus broke down on the way home.

The ride back this year will be much more enjoyable.

Lane Zimmerman's interception in overtime sealed a 28-20 win for the Class C-1 No. 6 Bluejays against No. 4 Wayne. Matthew Schuster bulldozed his way into the end zone for a touchdown to open the scoring in overtime.

Zimmerman's pick came two plays later.

Wayne defeated Ashland-Greenwood 28-13 in last year's state quarterfinals.

Wayne jumped to a 12-0 lead before the Bluejays forged a rally. Zimmerman hauled in a 4-yard touchdown, and Ashland-Greenwood took a 14-12 lead on Schuster's 31-yard touchdown run.

After Wayne took a 20-14 lead, Ashland-Greenwood marched down the field to tie the game with 3:58 remaining on Schuster's second touchdown of the game. The Bluejays, however, missed the extra point.

