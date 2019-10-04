So his mom wants him to try track.
He wants to play soccer in the spring.
But there's no doubt that Ethan Zager has found the right place on the football field.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound senior raced 75 yards with a punt return for a touchdown and sped 67 yards on a double reverse to lead Lincoln Lutheran to a 20-7 victory over Lincoln Christian on Friday night at Lincoln Pius X's Aldrich Field.
"Oh, the blocking was so good," said Zager, who also kicked two extra points, punted and played on all the special teams for Lutheran. He scored five touchdowns in a victory against Nebraska City last weekend.
"Dylan Steider made a huge block on the punt return and everybody blocked on the reverse and that was so much fun," Zager said after Lutheran claimed the Spirit Sword in the annual rivalry game.
Lutheran counted on a 56-yard kickoff return by Zager to set up a six-play, 27-yard scoring drive to open the game. Then, after the Warrior stopped Christian, he zipped along the sidelines for his 75-yard punt return.
Christian (1-5), which snapped a 14-game losing streak last week, mounted a comeback on a 60-yard scoring drive capped by a 19-yard run by Alex Koch to cut the score to 13-6 with 2 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first half.
Christian kept Lutheran in check the rest of the first half, and well into the fourth quarter, except for the double reverse.
"We've been practicing that and it hasn't looked very good in practice, but I think our scout squad knows it's coming," said Lutheran coach Greg Nelson. "But it worked because Lincoln Christian comes at you so hard on defense and we got to the edge with Zager's speed and it worked."
Christian coach Kurt Earl said he hasn't seen anything like that reverse in his six years of coaching against Lutheran.
"My college coach (Concordia's Courtney Meyer) said every game comes down to four or five plays," he said. "We lost on three of those plays tonight with the kickoff and punt returns and the reverse.
"I think we played tough and we showed we have something working."
Christian ran 67 plays for 289 yards of offense compared with 33 plays for 196 yards for Lutheran. Lutheran picked up 148 of its yards in the second half.
Interceptions by Garret Hoefs and Max Bartels and four stops on fourth downs helped Lutheran's defense get the stops the Warriors needed.
"We're playing good defense when we need it and we feel like we have something working for us," Nelson said.