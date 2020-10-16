Yutan's Timm has gone from cross country runner to throwing game-winning TD passes

The old cross country runner was out there calling plays like Peyton Manning?

“If you know him, and what kind of competitor he is, it makes complete sense,” Krajicek said. “If he had been out all four years he might be looking at playing college football instead of college basketball.”

Timm hadn’t played since sixth grade flag football. But he started to get bigger, and switched to football as a junior. He’s gone from the student section to QB No. 1.

“When I was up there I was always wishing I was down here, and I think that’s one of the reasons I switched, because I wanted to be back down here playing with the boys,” Timm said. “It’s just a totally different thing, because now you’re out here and making those game-winning drives instead of watching the game-winning drives. That’s one of the best feeling ever.”

On its final drive of the game Neumann drove all the way to the Yutan 9-yard line before getting sacked on fourth down with 40 seconds left in the game.

That meant Yutan beat Bishop Neumann for the first time ever in football.