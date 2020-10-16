Yutan's Timm has gone from cross country runner to throwing game-winning TD passes

YUTAN — Yutan football coach Dan Krajicek knows what he’s saying may sound crazy.
But it’s true.
During the Chieftains’ game-winning touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter on Friday, quarterback Brady Timm changed the play call a few times. That would be the QB who just two years ago was on Yutan’s cross country team competing at the state meet in that sport.
But even when Timm was on the cross country team, he loved watching football, and he studies film and knows what to do.
Timm had a part in both touchdowns in Yutan’s 14-7 win against Bishop Neumann on Friday. Since a loss to Archbishop Bergan in the first game of the season, Class C-2 No. 5 Yutan (6-1) has won six straight.
With 3 minutes, 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter Timm threw a 5-yard TD pass to Sam Peterson in the corner of the end zone for the winning score.
On the winning drive Timm also completed passes of 12, 24 and 5 yards, which helped Yutan overcome a game of too many penalties and missed blocks.
In basketball, Timm plays point guard, and he plays that way in football, too.
“On that last drive we had I think three of the plays he audibled to, including the touchdown,” Krajicek said. “I was really close to calling a timeout, but I just said, ‘I think he’s going to audible,’ and he did.”
The old cross country runner was out there calling plays like Peyton Manning?
“If you know him, and what kind of competitor he is, it makes complete sense,” Krajicek said. “If he had been out all four years he might be looking at playing college football instead of college basketball.”
Timm hadn’t played since sixth grade flag football. But he started to get bigger, and switched to football as a junior. He’s gone from the student section to QB No. 1.
“When I was up there I was always wishing I was down here, and I think that’s one of the reasons I switched, because I wanted to be back down here playing with the boys,” Timm said. “It’s just a totally different thing, because now you’re out here and making those game-winning drives instead of watching the game-winning drives. That’s one of the best feeling ever.”
On its final drive of the game Neumann drove all the way to the Yutan 9-yard line before getting sacked on fourth down with 40 seconds left in the game.
That meant Yutan beat Bishop Neumann for the first time ever in football.
“We wanted to be the first team to beat them,” Timm said. “There is definitely a rivalry there. Wahoo is 13 minutes away, and Catholic school vs. public school. It’s just one of those thing where you get a little more energy going into that game.”
The schools don’t play that often, so Yutan was glad to take advantage when it has a good team.
“Neumann fans or family will always let us know that we’ve never beat them, so it was nice to get that monkey off our back,” Krajicek said.
Timm scored the other TD on a 13-yard run up the middle in the first quarter. Timm was 9-for-15 passing for 120 yards, and completed his final four pass attempts of the game.
Neumann (4-3) scored on a 53-yard pass from Kolten Cada to Seth Fairbanks in the second quarter.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
