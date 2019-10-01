Beatrice’s football tradition is unmistakable.
The Orangemen have been in the Class B playoffs 16 of the past 19 seasons, a span that includes a state runner-up finish in 2008. Beatrice was a playoff qualifier eight straight seasons (2010-17), reaching the quarterfinals four times, before staying home with a 1-8 record a year ago with one of the youngest teams in the state.
“We would’ve had a great JV team last year except we needed all of those (young) guys on Friday night,” Beatrice coach Todd Ekart said.
The determination of this year’s squad to get back to that level is just as obvious. The junior-laden Orangemen have overcome ACL injuries to two key seniors to move themselves within striking distance of the top 10 with a 2-3 record after toppling last week’s No. 8 team, York, 19-16 last Friday on the road.
“This one (win over York) gives us a lot of motivation and energy for the upcoming weeks,” said running back Brody Nelson, a 6-foot, 185-pound junior who rushed for 140 yards in the win over the Dukes and leads the team with 552 yards this season in Beatrice’s flexbone attack.
Beatrice hosts No. 5 Northwest (4-1) this Friday.
“Going 1-8 last year was different than anything we’d been through before,” Nelson added. “We didn’t like it and we wanted to change it.”
Beatrice had been knocking on the door of a signature win all season. The Orangemen pushed No. 9 Norris to the limit on the road in the season-opener before falling 26-21, and then suffered a 21-17 loss to then-No. 7 McCook on Sept. 20.
“We had a couple drives stall against McCook and could never get that score to put us in front,” said Ekart, now in his second season at the Beatrice helm. “It finally came together at York. We were able to finish some of those drives and put it in the end zone.
You have free articles remaining.
“We know the tradition of the program, and we try to push that on our kids,” said Ekart, a former Orangeman assistant who then had head coaching stints at Sidney and Gering before returning to Beatrice last year. “The kids and coaches may change, but the expectations don’t.”
Beatrice lost one of the fastest players in the state regardless of class, senior running back/defensive back Andrew Mahoney (a Doane football/track recruit), to an ACL injury during the summer. Then two games into the season, Beatrice had one of its team leaders in senior offensive tackle/defensive end Evan Busboom go down with the same injury.
Running back/linebacker Dakota Adams (6-2, 195) has stepped into the senior leadership role with 191 yards rushing (including 63 on 18 carries against York) and 30 tackles defensively. The speed lost when Mahoney was sidelined has been partially replaced by sophomore Elliot Jurgens, who has rushed for 153 yards and caught three passes for 119 yards and two TDs.
“We’re working hard to make sure there hasn’t been a big drop-off (because of the injuries),” said junior quarterback Bennett Crandall, a 6-3, 175-pounder, who has thrown for only 311 yards this season, but was 5-of-5 for 66 yards against York and a pair of scores.
“We have a good group of skilled players in our wingbacks, wide receivers and running backs,” Crandall said. “We’re an extremely close team that hangs out together all the time.”
The leading tackler on the team is junior free safety Jace Pethoud, who has 32 tackles to go with an interception. The Orangemen also added junior Kaden Glynn after the first week. Glynn is a transfer from Johnson-Brock who was an all-state wide receiver for the Eagles on their Class D-2 state championship team last season.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Glynn, an all-state guard in basketball, intended to focus on hoops when he moved to Beatrice over the summer. Now he’s a running back with 91 yards rushing and a pair of TDs and a linebacker with 16 tackles in three games.
“Kaden went to our first game, sat in the stands, and I think he missed it (football),” Ekart said. “He’s been huge for us in terms of being someone who knows what it’s like playing in big games and what it takes to win a state championship.”