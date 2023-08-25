Lincoln Lutheran's young football team did quite a bit of growing up Friday night.

With just five seniors on the roster, the Warriors came up with two defensive stops inside their own 10-yard line and had the go-ahead points scored by a sophomore in a 7-0 win over Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Pius X's Aldrich Field.

The victory gave Lutheran control of the Spirit Sword trophy after Christian won the rivalry game in last season's opener.

The Crusaders were perhaps the favorites Friday night just based on returning experience.

Lutheran had 19 new starters in the lineup after the graduation of a stellar senior class and a new head coach in Sean Wieiting, who had previously been the program's middle school coach.

Christian was breaking in its own set of new starters, but its flexbone offense smoothly worked its way down the field on the game's opening possession, chewing up nearly eight minutes of the first quarter.

But the drive ended inside the Lutheran 1-yard line when quarterback Sam Svoboda was met and dropped just short of the goal line on a fourth-down run.

Christian (0-1) had a goal-line stand of its own to end the half, stopping Lutheran sophomore quarterback Braxton Glines inside the 1-yard line as the first half expired.

It didn't take long for the Warriors (1-0) to find points in the second half.

Lutheran went in front on the first possession of the third quarter, when senior Ryan Bokelman fired a strike to sophomore Trenton Ernst for a 37-yard touchdown on a halfback pass.

It was part of a huge game for Ernst, who caught 11 passes for 167 yards and the game's lone score. Ernst had nine catches for 100 yards in the first half alone.

The diminutive sophomore also had four rushes for 17 yards, and his highlight-reel, juggling, 30-yard catch up the seam early in Lutheran's scoring drive set up the score.

The Warriors had to come up big in their own red zone one more time in the fourth quarter and got the job done.

With Christian once again on the march, Lutheran bowed up inside its own 20, when junior Nathan Holle batted down Christian's fourth-down pass from the Warriors' 14-yard line.

Then the young Warriors ran the ball seven straight times and picked up three first downs to effectively drain the clock, leaving Christian just 11 seconds when it punted the ball away.

