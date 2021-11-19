‘You can’t look around a whole bunch’: Even for returning state finalists, playing at Memorial Stadium offers a new and exciting challenge

While plenty of 2020 state champions and runners-up are returning to high school football championship games this week, the setting for the title clashes couldn’t be more different from a year ago.
During last year’s semifinal round, a combination of rising COVID-19 cases and an attendance cap for the finals led to the NSAA moving the games from Memorial Stadium for the first time since 1996.
While Aurora coach Kyle Peterson didn’t think the home-field advantage helped Elkhorn claim victory in last year’s Class B title game outside of routines and comfort at home, it was still a large disappointment to the Huskies’ seniors that they wouldn’t be ending the season in Lincoln as anticipated.
“They were disappointed when they found out that late in the game that they wouldn’t be playing in Lincoln; that’s obviously the pinnacle of football in this state to play there,” Peterson said.
Even for underclassmen, there were no guarantees that they’d make the state title game in back-to-back years. Sandhills/Thedford (Class D-2), Archbishop Bergan (Class C-2) and Aurora (Class B) are returning to the state title game after runner-up finishes last season; Pierce (Class C-1) and Omaha Westside (Class A) are seeking back-to-back titles while playing in the state finals for the third season in a row.
It’ll be a welcome change in scenery for Sandhills/Thedford, which lost to BDS on the road in last year’s D-2 title game.
“We were pretty bummed last year that we didn’t go down there, so we’re pretty fortunate and lucky to make it back,” Sandhills/Thedford senior Reece Zutavern said.
However, the likes of Pierce and Omaha Westside had the unique opportunity to secure a state title in front of their home fans last season and will have to be up for a new challenge in Lincoln this time around. Pierce junior Ben Brahmer saw an element of a home-field advantage in the Bluejays’ playoff runs over the past two seasons and is hoping for a different result than the last time Pierce played in Memorial Stadium, a 38-0 loss to Wahoo in the 2019 C-1 title game.
It also won’t be the last time that Brahmer, a Nebraska football commit, hopes to haul in passes on that field.
“Our fans definitely helped out, especially last year in the playoffs when we got to have all home games,” Brahmer said. “It’s definitely harder to play in Lincoln, but if you just make it not as big as you think it is, that’s important. You can’t look around a whole bunch.”
There’s a similar feeling going around at Omaha Westside, where the Warriors have won 22 consecutive games since their 35-0 loss to Bellevue West in the 2019 Class A title game. While senior Kolby Brown felt that he and other players didn’t handle the environment well two years ago, the team’s senior leadership has pledged to get every player focused on the game rather than the environment this time around.
“We were all sophomores when we went down there, and we all say that we let playing in Memorial Stadium get to our heads,” Brown said. “It wasn’t necessarily a thought that we were going to Memorial to handle business; it was more that we were happy to be there.”
Happy to be there or not, it also helps if the coaching staff and players have experience in Memorial Stadium, which is the case for Peterson and Aurora. Peterson now has Aurora in its fourth state-title game since he took over in 2015, and those experiences have left him feeling that the biggest difference between regular-season games and the state finals is noise, or a lack thereof in certain moments.
Getting his players ready for the most unique environment of their high school careers is no small feat, but according to Peterson, they have to get the jitters out before the game. Once that opening whistle blows, it’s just 11-on-11 as usual.
“Obviously during warmups, kids are a little awestruck that they’re in a place they’ve dreamed of being, but once you kick off, it’s kind of an interesting feel,” Peterson said. “On the field, it’s actually way quieter than it is at a high school game because the fans are far away, and you just hear things out there you can’t normally hear.”
