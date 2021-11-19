‘You can’t look around a whole bunch’: Even for returning state finalists, playing at Memorial Stadium offers a new and exciting challenge

“We were all sophomores when we went down there, and we all say that we let playing in Memorial Stadium get to our heads,” Brown said. “It wasn’t necessarily a thought that we were going to Memorial to handle business; it was more that we were happy to be there.”

Happy to be there or not, it also helps if the coaching staff and players have experience in Memorial Stadium, which is the case for Peterson and Aurora. Peterson now has Aurora in its fourth state-title game since he took over in 2015, and those experiences have left him feeling that the biggest difference between regular-season games and the state finals is noise, or a lack thereof in certain moments.

Getting his players ready for the most unique environment of their high school careers is no small feat, but according to Peterson, they have to get the jitters out before the game. Once that opening whistle blows, it’s just 11-on-11 as usual.