'You can rob the town blind on a Friday night': McCool Junction, York just two examples of communities supporting football

Members of a community don't agree on everything. That's just not practical. But there's something to be said about the unifying power of a Friday night football game.

Take McCool Junction, for example. Population 428, the village largely goes dark as the lights of Second Street brighten the sky.

"You can rob the town blind on a Friday night just because of the big crowds," said Jarrod Weiss, the McCool Junction head football coach for the past 15 years.

It was only two years ago, but Glen Snodgrass won't forget the November evening that shook the town of York. Not anytime soon, at least.

Thomas Ivey made a 32-yard field goal to slip past Seward in a second-round playoff battle of two teams ranked in the top 10. Snodgrass doesn't like to tag any team as a "rival," but if you polled the players, Seward would earn the designation based on the 30-odd miles that separate the two Class B schools.

"The roar of the crowd that day was like nothing I had ever heard," Snodgrass said. "That was actually the epitome of one of the best moments ever at that stadium."