'You can rob the town blind on a Friday night': McCool Junction, York just two examples of communities supporting football

Members of a community don't agree on everything. That's just not practical. But there's something to be said about the unifying power of a Friday night football game.
Take McCool Junction, for example. Population 428, the village largely goes dark as the lights of Second Street brighten the sky.
"You can rob the town blind on a Friday night just because of the big crowds," said Jarrod Weiss, the McCool Junction head football coach for the past 15 years.
It was only two years ago, but Glen Snodgrass won't forget the November evening that shook the town of York. Not anytime soon, at least.
Thomas Ivey made a 32-yard field goal to slip past Seward in a second-round playoff battle of two teams ranked in the top 10. Snodgrass doesn't like to tag any team as a "rival," but if you polled the players, Seward would earn the designation based on the 30-odd miles that separate the two Class B schools.
"The roar of the crowd that day was like nothing I had ever heard," Snodgrass said. "That was actually the epitome of one of the best moments ever at that stadium."
That game and a small handful of others first come to mind when Snodgrass is prompted to reel off some of the best moments at Levitt Stadium. But the truth is, every game is memorable with the Dukes.
High school aficionados around the state point to York in conversations about the best gameday environments. There's the tunnel walk before the game, a nod to Nebraska's longstanding tradition at Memorial Stadium. There's a cannon that bellows into the night each time a Duke slips past the goal line. And, of course, the longtime voice of the team, Jack Vincent.
Oh, and it's loud. A track typically envelopes a high school football field, but that isn't the case in York. Instead, Levitt Stadium shares an outfield with the adjacent baseball diamond, meaning that fans and supporters are closer to the action than most.
"It's one of the only places that I've been to in Class B football where the crowd actually makes a difference where the opposing teams occasionally have to plan for that with their communication and things like that," Snodgrass said.
Win or lose, York and McCool Junction are merely two examples of high school football's importance, especially to smaller communities.
But, why? What draws the masses?
"It's a gathering place for all types of people — parents, students, community members who don't even have a relative playing but they just take a lot of pride in their team," Snodgrass said.
"We like to say that we're all one big family, not just the team but everyone in York."
Weiss echoed the appeal of inclusiveness, and the feeling of being a part of something.
"It's just a family atmosphere," Weiss said. "Our community supports us in anything we do."
