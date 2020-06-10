With several protocols now in place, Shrine Bowl remains a go, but one big hurdle remains

There remains hope for football in July.
Nebraska Shrine Bowl Executive Director Dave MacDonald wrote a letter to parents, alerting them that the high school all-star game remains scheduled for July 11 in Kearney. But there some hoops to jump through.
There will be a limit of 10 family members per player, and all patrons will have their temperature taken upon entering the stadium.
The biggest obstacle: state health officials have yet to relax COVID-19 restrictions allowing contact sports such as football to be played.
"While we are confident of our current status of approval, we face one more hurdle as we await July's directed health measures from the Governor's office later this month," MacDonald wrote. "We will follow up as soon as allowability is determined for contact sports by the state of Nebraska."
Some sports have been able to start back up again this month, including golf, baseball and softball. But unlike those sports, football involves a lot of contact and many more athletes.
The Shrine Bowl rosters are typically set at 38 players each. But since the game was postponed to July and some players are longer removed from competitive sports, coaches suggested bumping up the roster limit to 45 each. MacDonald said the additional players will be announced soon.
"The feedback we have received from players and parents has been overwhelmingly positive," MacDonald told the Journal Star.
The eight-man association officers announced its plans to host the game July 16 in Hastings.
The Shrine Bowl has taken extensive steps in an effort to put together the game, originally scheduled for June 6, safely. A committee comprised of doctors and health officials was created — David Regier, the Shrine Bowl's director of sports medicine; Kurt Berhorst, an athletic trainer with New West in Kearney; Dr. Nolan May of New West and Dr. Brad Rodgers. They put together a list of protocols, which were approved late last week by Two Rivers Health Department.
Some notable guidelines:
* Parents will be asked to start monitoring their son's health, including temperature checks, beginning July 1 up to the time of arrival in Kearney on July 6.
* Parents will be asked to sign a COVID-19 waiver.
* Upon arrival, players will have their temperatures taken twice a day.
* Masks are to be worn when not practicing, and social distancing protocols must be followed.
* During practices, coaches will be asked to keep players separated as much as possible (by positions or offense/defense).
* Players will be limited to two per room, and each player will be asked to separate their laundry and personal items.
The overarching theme? How schools, coaches and athletes approach social distance protocols in the summer will likely determine fall sports' fate.
MacDonald said Regier was an athletic trainer for the East-West collegiate all-star game, and has brought a wealth of knowledge to the table with his connections to college and the NFL.
"Since the postponement of the game from June to July was agreed several weeks ago, the strong spirit of collaboration between the NSB, Kearney Visitors Bureau, the city of Kearney, Two Rivers Public Health Department and the University of Nebraska-Kearney has allowed us to bring some clarity and certainty about the safety and health of participants to the student-athletes, coaches, parents, fans and stakeholders around the state of Nebraska," MacDonald said. "The principles outlined today will allow us to continue in this spirit, and to answer the many questions that remain, in as an efficient manner as possible.
"We believe that the Nebraska Shrine Bowl will be a beacon of hope to Nebraskans during these troubled times."
The Shrine Bowl is set for a 2 p.m. kickoff on July 11 and will be televised by NET.
The game is considered the top high school event in the state, dating back 62 years. Making this year's event more notable is, if played, it will be one of the first organized football contests to take place in the country.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!