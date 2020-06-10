With several protocols now in place, Shrine Bowl remains a go, but one big hurdle remains

MacDonald said Regier was an athletic trainer for the East-West collegiate all-star game, and has brought a wealth of knowledge to the table with his connections to college and the NFL.

"Since the postponement of the game from June to July was agreed several weeks ago, the strong spirit of collaboration between the NSB, Kearney Visitors Bureau, the city of Kearney, Two Rivers Public Health Department and the University of Nebraska-Kearney has allowed us to bring some clarity and certainty about the safety and health of participants to the student-athletes, coaches, parents, fans and stakeholders around the state of Nebraska," MacDonald said. "The principles outlined today will allow us to continue in this spirit, and to answer the many questions that remain, in as an efficient manner as possible.

"We believe that the Nebraska Shrine Bowl will be a beacon of hope to Nebraskans during these troubled times."

The Shrine Bowl is set for a 2 p.m. kickoff on July 11 and will be televised by NET.

The game is considered the top high school event in the state, dating back 62 years. Making this year's event more notable is, if played, it will be one of the first organized football contests to take place in the country.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.