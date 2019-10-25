Lincoln Southeast is headed to the postseason with momentum on its side.
The Class A No. 5 Knights (8-1) won their eighth straight game since a season-opening loss to No. 4 Omaha Burke with a 49-7 victory over Lincoln Northeast on Friday before a crowd of 1,518 at Seacrest Field.
But perhaps more importantly, the District 1 champions are playoff bound coming off a performance that drew praise from coach Ryan Gottula.
“I felt like we eliminated a lot of the penalties and mistakes we had last week (against Papillion-La Vista South) and played a clean game,” said Gottula, whose team intercepted six Northeast passes and had 14 different ball carriers rush for 284 yards.
“We were able to play a lot of people and everyone out there gave a great effort.”
The eight Class A first-round matchups will be announced by the Nebraska School Activities Association on Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
Southeast took advantage of Northeast turnovers (four interceptions in the first half) and field position to take a 35-0 lead less than 15 minutes into the contest. The Knights scored on their first five possessions, two of which started after interceptions by Isaac Gifford and Jake Appleget.
Gifford’s pick and 38-yard return set up Nick Halleen’s first TD run of 5 yards two plays later less than two minutes into the game. A short Rocket punt gave Southeast possession at the Northeast 36, and a flare pass from Coleby Daffer to Isaac Appleget, which he broke for a 21-yard TD, made it 14-0.
The first of two interceptions in the first half by Jake Appleget put Southeast at the LNE 44 and Halleen, a Northeast transfer, scored on a 4-yard run five plays later to make it 21-0 with 5:09 left in the opening period. Southeast’s next possession started at its own 47 and a 16-yard scoring pass from Shadon Shannon, another Rocket transfer, to Ethan Steer increased the margin to 28-0 at the 58-second mark.
Southeast had to cover just 36 yards the next time it had the ball, and Halleen finished it with a 5-yard run with 9:08 showing in the first half. It was his final carry of the game, leaving him with a season-low 51 yards on seven carries after entering Week 9 as the leading rusher in Class A with 1,378 yards through eight games.
That allowed his backups to get their carries, and senior Nolan Ryan took full advantage of his opportunity. Ryan had all 61 yards of Southeast’s first drive of the second half, scoring on a 9-yard run. Freshman Max Buettenback made it 49-0 on a 6-yard run with 50 seconds left in the third period.
“That’s a really good football team. They (Southeast) have some horses,” said Northeast coach Dan Martin, whose team finishes the season 1-8. “We gave them a lot of short fields and put our defense in some tough spots against a very physical defense.”