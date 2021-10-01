With Lott-Buzby leading the way, Links ratchet up the physicality in city win over Rockets

Following a disappointing 28-23 loss to Columbus last week, the Lincoln High football team needed a win.

Led by the dual-threat efforts of quarterback Ja Reese Lott-Buzby, the Links got that and more Friday night at Seacrest Field, shutting down Lincoln Northeast 24-6. The win snapped a three-game losing skid and moves the Links (3-3) one step closer to a playoff spot.

“Good win and it’s a city game and it’s kind of a rivalry game, so to speak, and it’s fun,” Lincoln High coach Mark Macke said. “Our kids played hard and maybe it wasn’t the prettiest or cleanest, but it was physical, there was some hard hits out there, so it was a fun football game.”

Lincoln High wouldn’t be where it is without the 6-foot-2 signal caller Lott-Buzby, who once again showcased his electric ability. He was 14-for-24 for 230 yards with two touchdowns through the air while rushing for 61 yards with another score.

“He’s (Lott-Buzby) played well all year, but this might have been one of his best games or at least one of his most complete games,” Macke said. “He was physical tonight, and he ran hard and I thought he played well.”