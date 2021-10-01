With Lott-Buzby leading the way, Links ratchet up the physicality in city win over Rockets

Following a disappointing 28-23 loss to Columbus last week, the Lincoln High football team needed a win.
Led by the dual-threat efforts of quarterback Ja Reese Lott-Buzby, the Links got that and more Friday night at Seacrest Field, shutting down Lincoln Northeast 24-6. The win snapped a three-game losing skid and moves the Links (3-3) one step closer to a playoff spot.
“Good win and it’s a city game and it’s kind of a rivalry game, so to speak, and it’s fun,” Lincoln High coach Mark Macke said. “Our kids played hard and maybe it wasn’t the prettiest or cleanest, but it was physical, there was some hard hits out there, so it was a fun football game.”
Lincoln High wouldn’t be where it is without the 6-foot-2 signal caller Lott-Buzby, who once again showcased his electric ability. He was 14-for-24 for 230 yards with two touchdowns through the air while rushing for 61 yards with another score.
“He’s (Lott-Buzby) played well all year, but this might have been one of his best games or at least one of his most complete games,” Macke said. “He was physical tonight, and he ran hard and I thought he played well.”
It didn’t start out too well for the Links, who quickly fell behind early to the Rockets (2-4), as backup running back Laurent Gozo took off for Northeast. After both teams turned it over on downs, the Rockets handed it off to Gozo, who broke free for 40 yards to the Links' 1-yard line. On the very next play, Gozo finished what he started to give Northeast a quick 6-0 lead.
But that’s when Lott-Buzby decided to turn up the heat, finding receiver after receiver to gash the Northeast secondary. Jevon Leuty was the first benefactor, hauling in a 53-yard bomb for a 7-6 lead.
Later in the second quarter, it was Lott-Buzby again, throwing for 22- and 19-yard chunks before finding Beni Ngoyi from 9 yards out to push the lead to 14-6. Lincoln High tacked on a 34-yard field from Ronan Parks to make it 17-6 at half.
Lott-Buzby ran in a 9-yard scamper for his third touchdown of the night to make it 24-6.
The Links were just too dominant on both sides of the ball, scorching Northeast for 406 total yards of offense while holding the Rockets to only 116 yards.
“If we can clean up our own mistakes penaltywise and continue to be physical, I think we have the ability to be pretty balanced, at least offensively,” Macke said. “If we can get after it defensively, we got pretty good players on the back end and our secondary and not give up big plays, who knows? We’ll see what happens.”
