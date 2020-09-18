With great fourth quarter Lincoln Christian has best start to season in seven years

One of the last undefeated high school football teams in Lincoln is also one of the most surprising teams in the city this season.
Just two years after a winless season, Lincoln Christian now joins Lincoln Southeast as the only undefeated teams in Lincoln this season.
Lincoln Christian kept making big plays in the final eight minutes of the game to rally and beat Columbus Lakeview 19-14 on Friday at Lincoln Christian High School.
Lincoln Christian also has its best start to a season in seven years, since the 2013 state quarterfinal team started the year 6-0.
The surprising part is because Lincoln Christian had lost 16 of 17 games combined the previous two seasons.
Lakeview was the Crusaders’ best test so far, and it was a fourth-quarter win. In the final eight minutes of the game, Lincoln Christian got the go-ahead score, and a potential game-saving stand on defense with a fourth-down stop with four minutes remaining. The Crusaders also converted two fourth downs in the final two minutes that kept Lakeview from getting the ball for a chance at last-minute score to win.
And so after the hard-earned win, Lincoln Christian center/linebacker Sam Driewer got to go into the team huddle and reminded his teammates that the Crusaders have gone from 1-8 last year to 4-0 this year.
“That’s crazy,” Driewer said. “It’s been so long since we’ve had a winning record, or been 4-0. It honestly feels so good, and I’m just glad to have these guys with me.”
Lincoln Christian is the only undefeated team in its district and is in good position to make the playoffs for the first time in three years.
“I think the faithfulness to stick with the plan during the ups-and-downs of the last two years and be reaping the 4-0 record is just so fun, and hopefully we keep it going,” said Lincoln Christian coach Kurt Earl.
Lincoln Christian had to win this week without its leading rusher, running back Ian Paul, who was ill. Quarterback Alex Koch rushed for a team-leading 128 yards, including two fourth-down runs for first downs at the end of the game. The players convinced Earl not to punt, and he let them make a play to win the game.
Lakeview (1-3) took a 14-13 lead on a 2-yard TD run by Adam Van Cleave early in the fourth quarter.
Lincoln Christian senior Jonas Burgher scored the winning TD on a 36-yard reception from Koch for a 19-14 lead.
The Crusaders’ winning score being a pass was a surprise because Lincoln Christian only throws it a few times each game. The Crusaders' only other completion on just three attempts also came in a scoring drive, a 23-yard reception by Carter Sitzman. Sitzman scored on a 1-yard run a few plays later for a 13-7 lead and his second TD of the game.
Lakeview was driving with four minutes left in the game before the Vikings were stopped on a fourth-and-3 play.
Through four games, the Crusaders’ defense has allowed only 35 points combined.
“The defense has been phenomenal. We are so improved,” Earl said. “It’s a big credit to Josh Hiatt, our new defensive coordinator. They moved all the way out here from Gering to be a part of what we’re doing. He’s a good friend of mine. We recruited him.”
