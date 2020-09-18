With great fourth quarter Lincoln Christian has best start to season in seven years

“That’s crazy,” Driewer said. “It’s been so long since we’ve had a winning record, or been 4-0. It honestly feels so good, and I’m just glad to have these guys with me.”

Lincoln Christian is the only undefeated team in its district and is in good position to make the playoffs for the first time in three years.

“I think the faithfulness to stick with the plan during the ups-and-downs of the last two years and be reaping the 4-0 record is just so fun, and hopefully we keep it going,” said Lincoln Christian coach Kurt Earl.

Lincoln Christian had to win this week without its leading rusher, running back Ian Paul, who was ill. Quarterback Alex Koch rushed for a team-leading 128 yards, including two fourth-down runs for first downs at the end of the game. The players convinced Earl not to punt, and he let them make a play to win the game.

Lakeview (1-3) took a 14-13 lead on a 2-yard TD run by Adam Van Cleave early in the fourth quarter.

Lincoln Christian senior Jonas Burgher scored the winning TD on a 36-yard reception from Koch for a 19-14 lead.